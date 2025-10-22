Spicewood Ventures Appoints Matthew Osland to Lead Channel Strategy

Appointment Strengthens Spicewood Ventures' Mission to Build High-Growth, Partner-Led Consulting and Technology Firms at the Intersection of AI, Data and Cloud

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Spicewood Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on AI & Analytics-driven businesses, today announced the appointment of Matthew Osland as Head of Channel Strategy & Partnerships.

In this role, Osland, who is based in Chicago, will lead the development of Spicewood Ventures' channel vision, drive go-to-market initiatives across the firm's portfolio, and identify new partnership opportunities within the AI & Analytics landscape.

"We are building something special at the intersection of venture and operating expertise," said Osland. "I'm excited to define the channel strategy that connects great businesses, founders, and partners while driving revenue and value across our portfolio."

Osland brings a proven track record of building and scaling revenue-generating partnerships that bring AI & Analytics technology to market for services organizations. Over the past decade, he has led alliance and partnership teams at Clarity Insights (acquired by Accenture), Nousot (merged with Lovelytics), and most recently XponentL Data (acquired by Genpact).

While at Accenture, Osland played a pivotal role in driving exceptional partner revenue growth and was instrumental in earning multiple Snowflake GSI Partner of the Year awards across North America and EMEA.

At Spicewood Ventures, Osland will work directly with founders and leadership teams to mature alliance strategies with key platforms such as Databricks, Palantir, Snowflake, Microsoft, and AWS while driving executional excellence in delivery and sales alignment.

"Matthew's proven track record, unique skill set, and vision, combined with our conviction that the channel is essential to growth in the AI & Analytics services market, give our portfolio companies an immediate advantage in an incredibly competitive and dynamic space," said John Papadia, Managing Partner at Spicewood Ventures. "He's one of the few professionals who truly understands how to drive revenue, brand equity, and enterprise value through the partnership ecosystem."

Spicewood Ventures continues to expand its leadership team and strengthen its position as a hands-on venture platform investing in and supporting next-generation AI & Analytics firms.

About Spicewood Ventures

Spicewood Ventures backs early-stage, forward-thinking services firms that turn AI & Analytics into measurable business impact. Founded by former analytics entrepreneurs, CEOs, and operators, the firm partners with founders to accelerate growth, bringing both capital and hands-on experience to every investment.

