Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend

A "Top Performing Community Bank" in the U.S. for the seventeenth consecutive year

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board and CEO, reported earnings for the third quarter of 2025 of $4,850,253 compared to $2,600,159 for the third quarter of 2024. The reported earnings per share were $1.029 fully diluted as compared to $0.550 for the third quarter of 2024. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,646,821,945, an 8.01% increase from year-end. Nonperforming assets were 0.493% as of September 30, 2025 compared to 0.328% at year-end.

"As mentioned last quarter, our year-to-date increase in total assets is boosted by our issuance of subordinated debt in the first quarter. The projected outcome of this issuance and leverage of these funds was to increase our net interest margin on a proforma basis. It has performed as expected and, along with growth and continued positive repricing in our loan portfolio, our quarter over quarter profitability has improved. Additionally, in the third quarter, our ancillary investments in Small Business Investment Companies added approximately $900,000 pre-tax to our earnings," Szyperski commented.

At the October 17, 2025 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share effective December 1, 2025, payable on or before December 15, 2025. The company has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years. The stock currently has a 2.91% dividend yield.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. Follow Chesapeake Bank on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

* * * * *

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chesapeake-financial-shares-reports-third-quarter-earnings-and-decla-1090585