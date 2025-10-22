Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - The P.A.S.S. Podcast (Prevail Against Self-Sabotage), now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, is helping high achievers dismantle the mental blocks and self-defeating patterns that quietly undermine success. Hosted by transformational speaker and emotional intelligence coach Mo Nelson, the show merges raw personal experience with tactical frameworks to help listeners reclaim clarity, confidence, and control over their own potential.

With candour and strategic insight, Nelson draws on his 15-year incarceration and transformational journey to deliver raw, real-world tools for overcoming self-sabotage, mastering emotions, and rising to one's potential.

"This podcast is your go-to for cutting through the noise, mastering your emotions, and getting the no-nonsense strategies you need to break through to your next level," Nelson says.

What sets P.A.S.S. apart:

A game-changing framework - The P.A.S.S. acronym stands for Prevail Against Self-Sabotage. Nelson introduces this in every episode, providing high-achievers with practical strategies to dismantle mental and emotional barriers.





Deep credibility - Having transformed fifteen years behind bars into a career as a speaker, coach, and emotional-intelligence expert, Nelson brings lived experience, not just theory.





A diverse reach - Fluent in Spanish, Nelson leverages cross-cultural communication to connect with a broad audience.





Weekly guest-driven conversations - Each episode features a new guest on the journey of emotional mastery, growth, and self-disruption, making for potent and practical listening.

In the pilot episode, Nelson reveals his personal story, from incarceration to empowerment, and outlines how self-sabotage manifests in high-performers-through perfectionism, imposter syndrome, conflicting identities, and internal critics. He then walks listeners through the first pillars of his P.A.S.S. Framework - Awareness, Alignment, Strategy, and Sustained Action.

Why now?

In an age of constant hustle and burnout, more high achievers than ever struggle with internal friction, under-leveraged potential, and hidden self-sabotage cycles. P.A.S.S. Podcast enters the market as a timely alternative - one that isn't about surface-level motivation but durable transformation.

"High-performers are usually experts at doing," says Nelson. "But most never learn how to be in higher states of clarity and emotional freedom. That's what we do here."

Availability & Next Steps

Episodes of the P.A.S.S. Podcast are available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. New episodes drop every Thursday morning. Visit www.monelsonspeaks.com or follow @real_monelsonspeaks on social channels for updates and guest announcements.

About Mo Nelson:

Mo Nelson is an entrepreneur, emotional intelligence coach, and keynote speaker who turned 15 years in prison into a powerful mission: to help others stop self-sabotaging and start thriving. He created the P.A.S.S. Framework and hosts the P.A.S.S. Podcast.

