Partnership Combines Bitdefender Solutions and Advanced Incident Response Expertise to Deliver Comprehensive Protection, Rapid Response, and Recovery for Organizations of Any Size

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a strategic partnership with CYPFER, a leading global recovery-focused Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) firm. The partnership adds advanced incident response, investigation, and recovery services to Bitdefender's business portfolio, including GravityZone, the company's unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform, managed detection and response (MDR), and other services. The collaboration makes incident response and recovery expertise available to any organization facing a breach.

"CYPFER is pleased to partner with Bitdefender to help close the cyber resilience loop, especially in cases requiring full-scale investigation and recovery," said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. "From early detection to forensic investigation and recovery, our partnership gives businesses the continuity, certainty, and confidence they need to withstand and overcome cyberattacks."

Bitdefender delivers leading-edge cybersecurity solutions including endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), cloud-native security, delivering end-to-end coverage across the entire attack chain while offering deep context for detections that seamlessly extend to Bitdefender MDR services. By integrating CYPFER, Bitdefender strengthens its business security portfolio with faster containment, deeper evidence-based investigations, and a recovery-led response that restores operations quickly and effectively.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Powerful Multi-layered Cybersecurity Plus Recovery The partnership delivers comprehensive protection across the entire cyberattack lifecycle, combining threat prevention, detection and response, deep investigations, forensics, and recovery into a single integrated workflow.

The partnership delivers comprehensive protection across the entire cyberattack lifecycle, combining threat prevention, detection and response, deep investigations, forensics, and recovery into a single integrated workflow. Unmatched Intelligence and Proven Expertise - Bitdefender's global threat intelligence, derived from millions of endpoints, multiple security operation centers (SOCs), and a dedicated team of security researchers, enhances CYPFER's forensic work and creates an integrated cycle of defense, response, and resilience.

- Bitdefender's global threat intelligence, derived from millions of endpoints, multiple security operation centers (SOCs), and a dedicated team of security researchers, enhances CYPFER's forensic work and creates an integrated cycle of defense, response, and resilience. Unified Seamless Experience Businesses move seamlessly from detection to investigation to restoration without delays or disjointed handoffs, ensuring faster resolution and a more efficient response.

Businesses move seamlessly from detection to investigation to restoration without delays or disjointed handoffs, ensuring faster resolution and a more efficient response. Global Reach and Scalability Bitdefender and CYPFER operate around the clock worldwide, ensuring expert support and scaling resources as needed, wherever and whenever an incident happens.

"Cyberattacks have become increasingly opportunistic, targeting organizations of every size and exploiting everything from unpatched systems to zero-day vulnerabilities," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Through our partnership with CYPFER, we are extending affordable, market-leading protection, investigation, and recovery services to businesses worldwide, helping them not only defend against threats but also recover quickly and confidently in the unlikely event of a security breach."

Availability

Bitdefender DFIR services, delivered in partnership with CYPFER, are available now. For more information, please visit here.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a global leader in cyber incident response, digital forensics, and recovery. With teams operating 24/7 across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, LATAM, and the UK, we respond to the most complex cyber threats wherever they occur. Trusted by governments, insurers, law firms, and enterprises, CYPFER delivers rapid recovery and deep forensics with zero outsourcing ensuring expertise, speed, and certainty in every engagement. Our recovery-first approach minimizes business interruption while providing end-to-end cyber defense. Wherever cyber disruption strikes, CYPFER stands shoulder to shoulder with clients to restore operations and deliver Cyber Certainty.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

