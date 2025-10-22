Toluna, the global insights leader, has announced expanded availability of its industry-leading synthetic personas, now covering 15 markets and 9 languages, providing access to thousands more clients worldwide. With more than one million unique personas already created, Toluna is setting a new benchmark for AI-driven research, empowering brands to test ideas, claims, messages, flavors, or other product features at unprecedented scale and speed.

Toluna's solutions leveraging synthetic personas are available on demand within the Toluna Start insights platform. Each persona reflects a realistic life history, with deep layers of demographics and profile attributes as well as psychological attitudes and motivations, enriched with recent world knowledge. Each persona has the ability to deliver consistent, human-like responses to questions or media stimuli across studies. Uniquely, Toluna's synthetic personas are constantly created in real time to match precise sample needs and unlock a new era of limitless AI-driven research.

Unlike solutions that replicate "average" segment responses, Toluna's personas mimic individual human survey-takers. They are built from anonymized, first-party data sourced from Toluna's global community of 79 million human participants and include rich demographic, psychographic, lifestyle, and consumption attributes. These category-defining synthetic personas can 'see', 'hear' and react to dynamic stimulus like TV ads and online video through the lens of their distinct persona composition. When combined with their ability to demonstrate emotional and rational instincts plus intelligent reasoning, the result is higher fidelity outputs and richer insight for decision-making.

"Brands want speed and scale without sacrificing quality and trust," said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna. "By combining unmatched persona individuality with the speed and scale of AI, we enable brands to test as many ideas in as many markets as they desire, as quickly as they can imagine them. Decision-ready intelligence is available in hours rather than weeks. This is the future of insights, and it is available today."

Petit added: "This expansion advances the multi-year AI strategy we've been executing. Rapid claims testing and screening are only the beginning, with additional synthetic-persona-driven solutions and self-serve capabilities on the way. Together, these advances give clients speed and scale with trust at global reach, marking the start of a beyond-limits era in research."

Toluna's synthetic personas are live in UK, US, Australia, Singapore, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Netherlands, Italy, and France, with Spain, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand coming online in the weeks ahead.

For more information or to trial Toluna's synthetic persona-powered solutions, visit tolunacorporate.com or contact Toluna directly.

About Toluna

Toluna is the global research and insights leader that enables businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions faster. For 25 years, we have partnered with the world's leading brands, delivering transformative impact through our advanced technology platform, comprehensive solution portfolio, expansive global first-party panel, and world-class team of leading research experts. Since 2019, we've made significant investments in artificial intelligence to enhance automation, accelerate insight delivery, and unlock deeper understanding at scale. With 40+ offices worldwide, Toluna operates in 70+ countries, redefining the future of insights. Learn more at www.tolunacorporate.com.

