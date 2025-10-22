Anzeige
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
22.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
Greystone Logistics Inc.: Greystone Reports Q1 Results

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Logistics, ("Greystone Logistics" or the "Company") (OTCQB: GLGI) the leading manufacturer of recycled plastic pallets providing sustainable logistics solutions, announces three-month results for the period ending August 31, 2025. Revenue for the quarter was $10,732,571 with EBITDA of $309,944.

For more information about Greystone Logistics and its innovative products, please visit

www.greystonepallets.com

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics is a "green" manufacturing company that reprocesses recycled plastic and designs, manufactures and sells high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets that provide logistical solutions for a wide range of industries such as the food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The Company's technology, including a proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins used in the injection molding equipment and patented pallet designs, allows production of high-quality pallets more rapidly and at a lower cost than many other processes. The recycled plastic for Greystone's pallets helps control material costs while reducing environmental waste and provides cost advantages over users of virgin resin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact

Brendan Hopkins
Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com
Phone: (407) 645-5295
https://www.greystonepallets.com


