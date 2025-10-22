Ignitis grupe: Ignitis Group secures EUR 318 million financing for Kelme wind farm in Lithuania

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) informs that on 22 October 2025 a EUR 318 million project financing agreement (hereinafter - the Loan) was signed for the 314 MW Kelme wind farm, the largest such project in the Baltics, controlled by its subsidiary UAB "Ignitis renewables" (hereinafter - Ignitis Renewables).

The Loan was concluded between subsidiaries of Ignitis Renewables UAB "Vejas LT", UAB "Windlit" and a group of lenders comprising European Investment Bank, "Swedbank" AB, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Nordic Investment Bank (hereinafter - the Lenders).

The Loan, to which the Lenders are contributing different individual amounts, is granted for a period of 15 years. Other terms and conditions of the Loan are standard for project financing transactions.

The Kelme wind farm, comprising of two separate stages, is the largest wind farm operating in the Baltics. It has a combined installed capacity of 314 MW and covers the electricity demand of 250 thousand Lithuanian households.

The total investments in the project, including the acquisition price and construction costs, will amount up to EUR 550 million.

The Group reminds that its objective is to increase the Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4-5 GW by 2030. We provide more details in the Group's strategy ( link ). Currently, the Group's installed Green Capacities are 2.1 GW.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt