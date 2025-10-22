IFS Launches a new global forum for CSOs driving sustainability transformation

Sustainability Innovators forum will bring together Sustainability professionals from hard-to-abate and carbon intensive industries to discuss the role of Industrial AI in decarbonization

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the launch of Sustainability Innovators, a new initiative created in collaboration with Chief Sustainability Officers. This dynamic forum brings together sustainability leaders from across asset-intensive industries to connect, share knowledge, and apply technology-driven strategies that accelerate measurable sustainability impact.



Sustainability Innovators marks a shift from traditional programs built around dialogue alone. Designed as a practical and action-oriented space, it enables CSOs and senior leaders to directly engage with peers facing similar challenges, exchange insight on what works in the field, and collectively explore how advanced AI can tackle the toughest issues in sustainability - from carbon reduction and circularity to resilience and resource efficiency



Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS, said: "This is a pivotal moment for the role of the CSO. We have a window of opportunity to place sustainability at the heart of the AI-driven transformation. Sustainability Innovators is seeing IFS form a new relationship with its customers, beyond providing services and solutions, we will be working together to take on industry-wide challenges and harness the power of Industrial AI to tackle them."



The forum focuses on driving tangible outcomes for sectors such as manufacturing, energy, utilities, aerospace, and defense. It will provide an environment where participants can share practical experiences, influence the direction of IFS Cloud to remain closely aligned with real-world customer demands, and explore new ways to embed sustainability at the core of industrial operations.



IFS continues to lead by example in embedding sustainability and industrial AI at the heart of its enterprise platform. With sustainability as both a business imperative and an innovation driver, IFS enables organizations to achieve operational excellence while delivering meaningful environmental and social outcomes.

