Germany's battery storage boom is real but so are the bottlenecks. As capital pours in and gigawatt-hour-scale projects near launch, grid connection delays and regulatory uncertainty are threatening to dampen momentum. At the 3rd BVES Investor Summit in Berlin, more than 500 industry leaders gathered to weigh the hype against the hard realities.From ESS News The hype around the German battery storage market continues to build - but so do the challenges, particularly around grid connections. While operational assets are delivering almost unbelievably strong returns and the first gigawatt-hour-scale ...

