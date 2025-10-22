West Lake Chiropractic Providing Comprehensive Chiropractic Care in Denver, North Carolina

The NC chiropractic clinic is committed to the health and wellness of its neighbors in the Denver and Lake Norman area

DENVER, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / West Lake Chiropractic, a chiropractic clinic located in Denver, North Carolina, is raising the bar when it comes to holistic health and wellness. Located at 275 NC-16, Suite 102 in Denver, NC, West Lake Chiropractic offers a wide variety of services dedicated to overall health and quality of life and is currently accepting new patients from the Denver and the surrounding Lake Norman area.

West Lake Chiropractic is led by Dr. Darren Kalkan, who brings more than two and a half decades of chiropractic experience to the Denver-based clinic. Dr. Kalkan has extensive training in chiropractic care and techniques, as well as a passion for helping patients reduce pain, improve mobility, and achieve long-term wellness. Along with Dr. Michael R. Ward, a North Carolina chiropractor specializing in injury prevention and wellness, Dr. Kalkan is dedicated to meeting the needs of the Denver and Lake Norman community members, providing a patient-centered approach that blends professional expertise with compassionate care.

"We're proud to offer world-class chiropractic services to local residents of all ages, from young athletes to working professionals and seniors," said Dr. Kalkan. "Looking ahead, we hope to continue being a primary source of holistic care for individuals and families in need of ongoing wellness support and preventative care, and we're delighted to welcome new patients to our Denver clinic."

West Lake Chiropractic's Most Popular Services

Those in need of a chiropractor in Denver, NC, should look no further than West Lake Chiropractic, which offers a wide variety of services and personalized treatment plans optimized for long-term spinal health and overall well-being. This includes:

Chiropractic spine decompression

Prenatal chiropractic

Headache and migraine relief

Post-accident injury care

Pediatric chiropractic

Lifestyle and nutritional counseling

Spinal manipulations and adjustments

Scoliosis care

West Lake's chiropractic care plans are tailored to the needs of each patient. Specific goals of West Lake Chiropractic's services include restoring proper alignment to the spine, relieving discomfort, and treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, sciatica, and other disruptive pain without the need for invasive surgery or medication. Specialized care is available for athletes, families, and individuals recovering from injury.

Drs. Kalkan and Ward know that if you want to be the best chiropractor in North Carolina, you need to go above and beyond for your patients. Toward that end, the talented chiropractic team is committed to modern, evidence-based techniques combined with traditional chiropractic expertise-a winning combination that helps ensure patients get safe and sustainable solutions to any number of painful problems. Patients can also expect a welcoming and professional environment intended to foster comfort and support throughout their chiropractic care journey.

West Lake Chiropractic looks forward to improving community health and wellness in the local area and empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health. Residents of Denver, NC, and the Lake Norman community are invited to schedule a consultation with West Lake Chiropractic and experience the benefits of comprehensive chiropractic care firsthand. To learn more or book an appointment, visit West Lake Chiropractic's website or call (704) 489-1999.

About West Lake Chiropractic

West Lake Chiropractic is a chiropractic clinic based in Denver, North Carolina. The clinic offers patient education and support throughout every step of care and recovery, with services that include spinal decompression and manipulation, post-injury care, and support for prenatal and pediatric patients. For more information, please visit https://westlakenormanchiropractic.com/ .

