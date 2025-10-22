Volante's cloud-native platform to unify BACB's payment operations across SWIFT, CHAPS, Faster Payments, BACS, and more

Volante Technologies, the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced a new partnership with British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB), to modernize the bank's payment processing infrastructure and replace legacy systems with a cloud-native platform.

BACB will use Volante's PaaS solution to automate and streamline the entirety of its payments volumes across multiple payment schemes, including SWIFT MT/ISO 20022, CHAPS, Faster Payments, BACS, and internal transfers. Volante's solution enables BACB to move beyond legacy systems and manual processes, empowering the bank to raise straight-through processing rates and continue to provide a first-class service to its customers.

BACB is an international wholesale bank, with $4.4 billion in assets, who provide a range of trade solutions to clients trading in and out of developing markets, across Africa and the Middle East. The bank sought a strategic partner with both technological capabilities and cultural alignment to modernize its payments infrastructure.

Volante met these needs, with its proven ability to deliver modern, scalable, and compliant payment processing through PaaS, as well as strong cultural alignment and trust. The partnership is a demonstration of Volante's technological leadership and its ability to deliver cloud-native payments solutions that are tailored to complex operational and regulatory needs.

"Volante was the stand-out choice for a number of reasons," said Ross McNay, Chief Operating Officer at BACB. "We've been looking for a partner who has the technology to supercharge our payments infrastructure and drive our mission to help clients and communities prosper. But cultural alignment is also very important: we're differentiated by our bespoke service and commitment to long-term, personal relationships with our clients, so it was crucial we had a partner that could understand and support this approach."

"Volante provided both. Their PaaS solution allows us to handle a wide range of payment schemes within a single, integrated platform, for maximum ease, and the transition has been rapid and seamless. We're excited about the frictionless experience we can offer customers and the huge time-savings to be gained by our team."

"We're proud to partner with BACB on their payments modernization journey," said Vijay Oddiraju, co-founder and CEO at Volante Technologies. "PaaS is designed to meet the needs of forward-looking institutions like BACB, delivering automation, scalability, and seamless integration with both internal systems and external market infrastructures."

To learn more about Volante Technologies Payments as a Service, please visit https://www.volantetech.com/payments-as-a-service/.

Notes to editors

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Real-time native, API-enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante's customers include four of the top five global corporate banks, seven of the top ten U.S. banks, and two of the world's largest card networks. Learn more at www.volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022900498/en/

Contacts:

On behalf of Volante Technologies:

EMEA

Assyria Graves

Hard Numbers

Tel: +44 7507 870214

VolanteTech@hardnumbers.co.uk

Americas

Julian Byrne

anthonyBarnum

Public Relations

Tel: +1 (512) 665-9258

pr@volantetech.com