Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 15:50 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Nourishing Meals With Five Ingredients or Less

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

by Allison Stowell

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a reminder of the impact cancer has on the diagnosed individual and their loved ones. Among the many outcomes of treatment can be physical and mental exhaustion for daily activities like cooking. Nutritious, easy-to-make meals, with just five ingredients or less, can help. This approach combines ingredients to build balanced, nourishing meals that come together with less time and effort. It also embraces affordable ingredients that are easy to store when accessing groceries is difficult.

Step #1: Protein

Begin by making versatile proteins that are easy to prepare and flexible to use in a variety of dishes. The key is to choose options that can be prepped easily and cooked in thirty minutes or less. Consider the size of cuts of chicken or meat for faster cooking (go for smaller meatballs and make meatloaf in two small loaf pans, for example). Vary the seasonings and preparation methods for even more flexibility and versatility.

Step #2: Make It Into a Meal

Next, add ingredients as puzzle pieces to bring simple meals together. This approach, rather than meal prepping, satisfies different preferences and works well with fluctuating appetites and meal timing. The goal is to have the following four options on hand to bring dishes together without a recipe in minutes:

Grains and Starches

Aim for a variety of grains and starches, including starchy vegetables. When possible, choose whole grains, which provide a variety of micronutrients, fiber, and protein. Be sure to include nutrient-rich, colorful starchy vegetables like sweet potatoes or butternut squash. And think about convenience first! Look for Guiding Stars earning frozen or shelf stable products that can be prepared quickly and with less effort. Or visit the produce section for pre-washed or diced options that save you time. Some other items to consider are microwavable grain pouches, frozen or steam-in-bag potatoes, whole grain wraps, soba noodles, and bean-based and higher-protein pasta.

Fruits and Vegetables

Colorful fruits and vegetables provide an assortment of antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals. In the produce section, go for pre-washed greens and veggies to use in quick salads and sides. Make easy-to-work-with options like grape tomatoes, mini sweet bell peppers and cucumbers, baby carrots, clementines, and grapes regulars on the shopping list. Choose frozen options or no-salt-added canned options too, which are easy to store and convenient to prepare. And don't forget wild blueberries, diced mango, and other frozen fruits for flavorful, nutritious smoothies or oatmeal.

Nutritious Add-Ons

Keep a variety of ingredients on hand to boost the nutrition of your dish. Choose easy "add-ons" that deliver heart-healthy fat, fiber, and other nutrients. Go for options like edamame (frozen, shelled, steam-in-bag), which adds 9 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber in just a half cup. Or choose no-salt-added canned beans, guacamole or hummus, or nuts or seeds.

Flavor Add-Ons

Lastly, make any dish more interesting with salad dressing, salsa, pico de gallo, herb blends, spices, tzatziki, or other flavorful dips or sauces. These flavor add-ons can help you elevate a simple sandwich or recreate leftovers. They can also bring international flair to a rice bowl or simply add something extra to a traditional plate.

Looking for simple recipes that are made from five ingredients or less? Go for one of these Guiding Stars earning options:

Coconut Chili Fish Curry

Speedy Salmon

Spicy Baked Fish

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

*Image by Freepik

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/guiding-stars-licensing-company-llc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-nourishing-meals-with-five-ingredients-or-less-1090595

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.