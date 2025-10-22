Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has announced the clinic's renewed focus on personalized hair removal solutions designed to meet the individual needs of clients based on skin tone, hair texture, hormonal factors, and sensitivity levels.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10732/271434_16bed779844a2bbe_001full.jpg

The personalized care model combines advanced diagnostic consultation with technology such as the Lumenis Diode Lightsheer® and Apilus XCell electrolysis system to help deliver safe, effective results across a wider range of client profiles.

"We recognize that no two clients have the same needs, and that's why every treatment plan we build starts with a detailed assessment," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Personalization isn't just a service model, it's a safety and results strategy."

How Personalized Hair Removal Works

Each client undergoes a skin and hair analysis to determine the most effective approach. Based on this, Laser by Aleya offers:

Laser hair removal for clients with dark, coarse hair and medium to light skin tones

for clients with dark, coarse hair and medium to light skin tones Electrolysis treatments for light, fine, or hormone-related hair growth

for light, fine, or hormone-related hair growth Combination treatments for clients with mixed areas or skin conditions

for clients with mixed areas or skin conditions Treatment pacing and sensitivity customization to improve comfort and reduce irritation

This method allows the clinic to safely treat a range of areas including the face, bikini line, underarms, back, and legs, while considering conditions such as PCOS or skin sensitivity.

Addressing a Growing Market Need

According to a report by Grand View Research, increasing consumer preference for customized cosmetic services is a key driver behind the projected $3.6 billion global laser hair removal market by 2030. Laser by Aleya's commitment to tailored care reflects this shift, while ensuring treatments remain guided by professional experience and FDA-cleared technologies.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271434

SOURCE: Digital Silk