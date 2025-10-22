Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 15:54 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phemex Upgrades Rewards Hub with $15,000 Package And Mystery Box System

APIA, Samoa, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, the most efficient crypto exchange, today launched an upgraded Rewards Hub with up to $15,000 USDT in total rewards, mystery box system, and missions for new and experienced traders. The upgraded Rewards Hub replaces fixed prizes with mystery boxes containing cash, BTC airdrops, trading fee vouchers, and futures bonus coupons.

Phemex Upgrades Rewards Hub with $15,000 Package And Mystery Box System

Updated Rewards Hub includes:

Newcomer Welcome Gifts - Up to 5,000 USDT for KYC verification, first deposit, and first trade
$10,000 Trading Challenge - 5,000 USDT in Futures rewards plus 5,000 USDT in Spot rewards
Earn Incentives - 7% interest boost coupons for new users completing staking tasks

"We upgraded the Rewards Hub to give users more ways to earn while they trade," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "Bigger prizes, surprise rewards, and missions for everyone - from your first deposit to advanced trading. We're always looking for ways to empower our traders."

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 6 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802638/Phemex_Upgrades_Rewards_Hub_with__15_000_Mystery_Box_System.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-upgrades-rewards-hub-with-15-000-package-and-mystery-box-system-302591553.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.