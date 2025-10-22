DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 23. Oktober (vorläufige Fassung)

=== *** 03:00 KR/Bank of Korea, Ergebnis der Sitzung des geldpolitischen Rats 06:45 CH/Kühne & Nagel International AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate *** 07:00 CH/Roche Holding AG, Ergebnis 3Q 07:00 CH/STMicroelectronics NV, Ergebnis 3Q 07:00 FR/Renault SA, Ergebnis 3Q 07:00 SE/Volvo Car Corp, Ergebnis 3Q *** 07:00 FI/Nokia Corp, Ergebnis 9 Monate *** 07:30 DE/Atoss Software SE, Ergebnis 9 Monate (14:00 Analystenkonferenz) *** 07:30 DE/Beiersdorf AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate (08:30 Analysten- und Pressekonferenz) 07:30 FR/Orange SA, Ergebnis 3Q *** 08:00 DE/MTU Aero Engines AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate (09:30 PK; 11:00 Analystenkonferenz) 08:00 DE/Villeroy & Boch AG (V&B), Ergebnis 3Q *** 08:00 GB/Unilever plc, Trading Statement 3Q 08:00 GB/Lloyds Banking Group plc, Ergebnis 3Q 08:00 GB/London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE), Trading Statement 3Q 08:00 GB/Relx plc, Trading Update 9 Monate *** 08:45 FR/Geschäftsklimaindex verarbeitendes Gewerbe Oktober PROGNOSE: 96 zuvor: 96 *** 12:30 US/Honeywell International Inc, Ergebnis 3Q *** 13:00 US/American Airlines Group Inc, Ergebnis 3Q *** 13:00 US/T-Mobile US Inc, Ergebnis 3Q *** 13:00 TR/Türkische Zentralbank, Ergebnis der Sitzung des geldpolitischen Rats *** 14:30 US/Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) September *** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche) *** 15:30 EI/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Rede anlässlich einer Preisverleihung *** 16:00 EU/Index Verbrauchervertrauen Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) Oktober PROGNOSE: -15,1 zuvor: -14,9 *** 16:00 US/NAR, Verkauf bestehender Häuser September PROGNOSE: +1,5% gg Vm zuvor: -0,2% gg Vm *** 17:45 FR/Vinci SA, Ergebnis 3Q *** 22:00 US/Intel Corp, Ergebnis 3Q *** 22:10 US/Ford Motor Co, Ergebnis 3Q - BE/EU-Gipfel in Brüssel ===

