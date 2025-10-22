Anzeige
TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 23. Oktober (vorläufige Fassung)

=== 
*** 03:00 KR/Bank of Korea, Ergebnis der Sitzung des geldpolitischen Rats 
  06:45 CH/Kühne & Nagel International AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate 
*** 07:00 CH/Roche Holding AG, Ergebnis 3Q 
  07:00 CH/STMicroelectronics NV, Ergebnis 3Q 
  07:00 FR/Renault SA, Ergebnis 3Q 
  07:00 SE/Volvo Car Corp, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 07:00 FI/Nokia Corp, Ergebnis 9 Monate 
*** 07:30 DE/Atoss Software SE, Ergebnis 9 Monate (14:00 Analystenkonferenz) 
*** 07:30 DE/Beiersdorf AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate (08:30 Analysten- 
     und Pressekonferenz) 
  07:30 FR/Orange SA, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 08:00 DE/MTU Aero Engines AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate (09:30 PK; 
     11:00 Analystenkonferenz) 
  08:00 DE/Villeroy & Boch AG (V&B), Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 08:00 GB/Unilever plc, Trading Statement 3Q 
  08:00 GB/Lloyds Banking Group plc, Ergebnis 3Q 
  08:00 GB/London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE), Trading Statement 3Q 
  08:00 GB/Relx plc, Trading Update 9 Monate 
*** 08:45 FR/Geschäftsklimaindex verarbeitendes Gewerbe Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: 96 
     zuvor:  96 
*** 12:30 US/Honeywell International Inc, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 13:00 US/American Airlines Group Inc, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 13:00 US/T-Mobile US Inc, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 13:00 TR/Türkische Zentralbank, Ergebnis der 
     Sitzung des geldpolitischen Rats 
*** 14:30 US/Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) September 
*** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche) 
*** 15:30 EI/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Rede anlässlich einer Preisverleihung 
*** 16:00 EU/Index Verbrauchervertrauen Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: -15,1 
     zuvor:  -14,9 
*** 16:00 US/NAR, Verkauf bestehender Häuser September 
     PROGNOSE: +1,5% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  -0,2% gg Vm 
*** 17:45 FR/Vinci SA, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 22:00 US/Intel Corp, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 22:10 US/Ford Motor Co, Ergebnis 3Q 
 
    - BE/EU-Gipfel in Brüssel 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/apo/mgo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 09:23 ET (13:23 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

