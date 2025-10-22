Saviynt today announced a new integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, now available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace. The bidirectional integration enables Saviynt to leverage CrowdStrike's industry-leading endpoint, identity, and cloud telemetry to drive dynamic, risk-based access governance decisions, while CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM ingests Saviynt identity data to deliver unified visibility, faster investigations, and improved response across hybrid environments.

As organizations face growing complexity in managing human, non-human, and AI identities across hybrid and multicloud environments, attackers increasingly exploit compromised accounts and devices to reach critical systems and data. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, the engine of the agentic SOC, combines native Falcon platform telemetry and third-party data with industry-leading threat intelligence and AI-driven automation to deliver unified visibility and rapid response across domains. By integrating CrowdStrike's real-time telemetry with Saviynt's governance capabilities, customers can respond faster to threats.

The Saviynt-CrowdStrike integration delivers identity-driven outcomes that enhance visibility and streamline response:

Automated Remediation to Minimize Exposure and Accelerate Response Suspends compromised accounts, revokes risky entitlements, and automates policy-driven workflows to accelerate containment and recovery without manual intervention.

"Security leaders today face an unprecedented challenge managing identities and access across sprawling hybrid environments while staying ahead of evolving threats," said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Saviynt. "Our integration with CrowdStrike allows organizations to respond faster to threats with Falcon's world-class endpoint, identity and cloud telemetry also delivering real-time, risk-aware access control. Whether it's correlating compromised devices with entitlements, automating access remediation, or enriching threat hunting with identity context, we're enabling security teams to act decisively and surgically extending the reach of our customers' existing identity protection investments."

