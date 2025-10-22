A Parent Media Co. Inc.: A Whole New Ballgame: Victory+ and IMAX Partner for First-Ever Live MLB in IMAX Enhanced

Rangers vs. Angels pilot delivers next-level immersive viewing and strong engagement on?UHD devices

DALLAS, TX AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Victory+ , the premium sports streaming platform from A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), and IMAX Corporation, today announced the successful completion of a first-of-its-kind pilot, streaming the Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels series (August 25-27) in IMAX Enhanced, marking the first-ever live Major League Baseball games presented in the format.

Powered by IMAX VisionScience on AWS, the stream brought amplified key visual elements with richer color, sharper contrast and greater clarity, delivering an immersive experience fans could truly see and feel across select UHD-compatible platforms and devices available to Victory+ subscribers.

"By working with IMAX, we're leading with bold innovations that make watching at home just as thrilling as being in the stadium," said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC. "With Victory+, every innovation starts with one goal, leveling up the fan experience and bringing people closer to the game they love."?

"This is what IMAX Enhanced was built for," said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer at IMAX. "A fan-first, best-in-class at-home experience. This pilot demonstrates that IMAX's innovative entertainment technology scales for the speed and spectacle of live sports. Higher engagement is good business for both rights owners and rights holders. And with partners like Victory+, who move fast, we're proud that just months after announcing our expansion to live, we've already brought this milestone to consumers."

Engagement Highlights

An average of 39,049 viewers streamed the series in IMAX Enhanced on a per game basis

The stream was made available on UHD compatible Roku, Samsung, LG, Vizio and Vidaa devices

The Rangers pilot games drew an average of approximately 72,650 total viewers on the Victory+ platform.

Today's announcement marks the latest evolution in the sports streamer's ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries and breaking barriers in live sports streaming. Since the launch of Victory+ just over a year ago, the platform has continued to elevate the fan experience, redefining how audiences connect with the game. Recognized with five Lone Star Emmy nominations in its inaugural season, and strong viewership numbers , Victory+ has quickly established itself as a leading player in the sports streaming landscape, winning over fans and partners alike.

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc (APMC) is a global technology company building audience-first products that connect millions of people across the world with the brands they love. With a diverse portfolio of free, ad-supported products that include platforms Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+, and groundbreaking ad technology Safe Exchange APMC delivers brand-safe media that builds meaningful connections.

Powered by advanced streaming infrastructure, APMC platforms engage audiences across thousands of devices in more than 160 countries-redefining global reach. By combining flexible monetization models, real-time audience insights, and customizable brand integrations, the APMC network empowers partners to accelerate growth and unlock new revenue at scale.

APMC is challenging outdated models and breaking down barriers, ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access the content they love.

ABOUT Victory+

Victory+ is a free, sports streaming platform that puts fans first, giving them direct access to the teams and leagues they love. It features regional broadcasts of teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers, along with national coverage of highly popular leagues such as the WHL and NWSL. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content.

ABOUT IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. ?

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2025, there were 1,821 IMAX systems (1,750 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 60 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".?

IMAX®, IMAX 3D®, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE, IMAX Enhanced® and VisionScience are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com . You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/imax ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/imax ), LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/imax ), X ( www.twitter.com/imax ), and YouTube ( www.youtube.com/imaxmovies ).?

