DARCI Creative: Nessit Earns National Recognition for Work in Securing Critical U.S. Infrastructure

SOMERSWORTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Geoffrey Ness, founder of IT Managed Services Provider Nessit, was recently honored in New Orleans with the Public/Private Partnership Award from the InfraGard National Awards Program . INMA is an FBI-affiliated independent nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and the American people. Presented by FBI Assistant Director Gretchen Burrier, the honor celebrates Ness's contributions to strengthen national cybersecurity.

L-R: INMA Board Dir. Chris Trifiletti; INMA Chairman Doug Farber; Award Winner Julie Winters, Gretchen Burrier, Assistant Director, FBI Office of Private Sector; Award Winner Geoffrey Ness, INMA President Tom Markert, INMA Awards Chair Steve Bieber

For Ness, the award highlights his company's broader mission: building stronger defenses to safeguard their clients. "I am deeply humbled by this honor, which truly belongs to the dedicated team working tirelessly behind the scenes to protect our nation's critical infrastructure," Geoff says. "Our greatest impact often comes from the quiet, persistent efforts that strengthen security and resilience for those we serve." The Nessit team takes a proactive approach to cybersecurity, identifying vulnerabilities, providing continuous monitoring, threat response, and strategic infrastructure planning to minimize downtime and mitigate risk.

The InfraGard National Awards Program is an annual tradition that recognizes individuals who exemplify partnership and innovation in safeguarding U.S. critical infrastructure. As a board member of InfraGard New Hampshire since 2023, Ness has worked to strengthen the bridge between public intelligence and private-sector implementation. His leadership has supported efforts between local organizations and law enforcement to share threat insights, enhance resilience, and educate stakeholders on emerging risks.

InfraGard, established in 2003, serves as the private-sector component of the FBI's national infrastructure protection program, connecting more than 85 chapters of vetted security professionals nationwide. Its mission is to protect essential systems in sectors like healthcare, energy, and government through information sharing and coordinated defense.

Nessit is a New Hampshire-based IT Managed Services Provider that partners with clients to build secure, scalable, and high-performing technology environments. The company offers managed IT support, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, and infrastructure design, ensuring optimal efficiency and robust security.

