DICK'S Sporting Goods Plans To Hire 14,000 Seasonal Teammates for 2025 Holiday Shopping Season

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced recently that it expects to hire approximately 14,000 seasonal teammates for the upcoming 2025 holiday season. The company's eighth-annual "National Signing Day" will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, marking the official start of this year's recruiting push for seasonal positions. Over 9,100 teammates will be hired to support DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, and Public Lands locations, while over 500 additional teammates will be hired for Going, Going, Gone! locations nationwide.

Outside of the National Signing Day efforts, Foot Locker, now a DICK'S Sporting Goods company, will add approximately 4,750 team members across Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, WSS and Champs store locations in North America this holiday season. In addition to seasonal hiring, DICK'S has continued expanding its House of Sport footprint, with plans to open 13 House of Sport stores before the holidays.

"The holidays are one of the most exciting times for our stores, and our seasonal teammates bring incredible energy to serving our athletes and customers," said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, EVP, Chief People, Purpose and Transformation Officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Their passion and enthusiasm make all the difference during the busiest shopping days of the year, and we're thrilled to welcome thousands of new teammates to help athletes find the perfect gifts this season."

Seasonal teammates joining DICK'S this holiday season will be part of a company consistently recognized for its workplace culture, including being named on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail List and receiving a Great Place to Work certification for five years in a row.

As in previous years, all DICK'S and US Foot Locker stores and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025, to allow teammates to spend the holiday with loved ones. Athletes will be able to shop online throughout Thanksgiving Day, with stores reopening on Black Friday.

The company is seeking applicants who are passionate about sports and customer service, eager to inspire and support athletes and customers, and enthusiastic about connecting them with the best sports apparel, footwear and equipment. Seasonal teammates receive competitive pay and teammate discounts.

For DICK'S seasonal hiring, interested candidates can apply now by visiting dicks.com/jobs and searching for their nearest location to complete a seasonal job application, then visit their local DICK'S location on National Signing Day, Wednesday, October 22, 2025 to interview and meet the team. Hiring will continue beyond that date until all seasonal positions are filled.

For Foot Locker seasonal hiring, interested candidates can apply online at careers.footlocker.com.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of Foot Locker, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

DICK'S Sporting Goods - press@dcsg.com

Foot Locker- mediarelations@footlocker.com

