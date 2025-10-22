Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Bluepath Robotics, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and intralogistics solutions, has completed its first participation at ADM Toronto (Advanced Design and Manufacturing) with strong engagement from manufacturers across Canada. The event marked Bluepath Robotics' formal entry into the Canadian market and highlighted its growing North American footprint, supported by a new office in Detroit, Michigan.

Bluepath Robotics Plant, Kocaeli - Türkiye

Bluepath's presence at ADM Toronto generated significant interest among industrial, logistics, and automotive sector participants seeking safer, more efficient material flows and faster time-to-value from automation. The company's entry to Canada aligns with a broader regional expansion strategy focused on strengthening local deployment, service, and lifecycle support capabilities.

Single accountable partner, compliance by design

Bluepath Robotics designs and manufactures both the AMR hardware and the fleet management software in-house, providing customers with a single accountable partner from planning to scale. This full-stack approach reduces integration risk and accelerates commissioning, while enabling tighter alignment with site-specific workflows, safety practices, and industrial standards.

The company's portfolio includes Underdrive/Platform and Tugger AMRs, along with Forklift and Stacker models. Payloads, navigation methods, and attachments are configurable to the application. Deployments typically follow a phased pathway-assessment, pilot, and scale-up-supported by operator training and safety validation at each step.

Bluepath Robotics' fleet software interfaces with common systems such as WMS (Warehouse Management System), MES (Manufacturing Execution System), and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), and is developed for industrial safety standards and VDA-5050-style interoperability.

Chosen by global manufacturers and now available in Canada

Bluepath Robotics' entry to the Canadian market is underpinned by references with leading manufacturers. These projects demonstrate field-tested reliability and safety in complex production environments-credentials that are increasingly sought by the Canadian operators advancing their automation roadmaps.

"Canadian manufacturers are prioritizing safety, throughput, and resilience. AMRs are now a practical way to address these goals without rebuilding facilities," said Fehim Düzgün, Chief Commercial Officer at Bluepath Robotics. "By combining in-house engineering with local support from our Detroit office, we offer a single partner accountable for performance ranging from pilot to a full, interoperable fleet."

Canadian manufacturers are accelerating automation to protect workers, stabilize operations, and offset labour constraints. Bluepath Robotics' AMRs are designed to reduce manual strain, streamline repetitive transport tasks, and help teams focus on higher-value work. The company's approach emphasizes pragmatic integration and stepwise scale-up, enabling customers to realize benefits early while building toward larger fleets.

Fehim Düzgün, Chief Commercial Officer of Bluepath Robotics

Following ADM Toronto, Bluepath Robotics is engaging with plant leaders, industrial engineering teams, and systems integrators across Canada to identify pilot opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, heavy industry, and discrete production. The Detroit office will coordinate assessments, pilots, and post-deployment support for Canadian sites, with remote monitoring and updates delivered through the fleet management platform of Bluepath Robotics.

About Bluepath Robotics

Bluepath Robotics provides autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and intralogistics solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and operational resilience. With in-house hardware and fleet software, Bluepath delivers full-stack, single-vendor accountability from planning to large-scale fleet management. The company's configurable Underdrive/Platform, Tugger, Forklift, and Stacker AMRs integrate with WMS/MES/ERP systems and are developed for industrial safety standards and VDA-5050-style interoperability. Bluepath Robotics serves customers across Europe and North America, with regional support from its Detroit office.

