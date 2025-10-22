Storage is essential to expand renewables penetration and ensure grid flexibility, according to a study by consultants PSR. Regulatory and tax barriers still limit the sector, however, and new revenue sources are needed to make projects viable.From ESS News The adoption of energy storage technology such as lithium-ion batteries and pumped hydro could reduce the average cost of the Brazilian electricity system by up to 16% in 2029, in addition to contributing to reliability and enabling a greater share of renewables without increasing dependence on fossil-fuel thermoelectric plants. Those estimates ...

