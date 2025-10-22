Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
22.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
Allied Global Marketing Appoints Daniel Heale as VP, Client Solutions to Accelerate Cross-Market Growth

Los Angeles and London leadership strengthens Allied's ability to scale campaigns across territories and deliver measurable results

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing (Allied) has appointed Daniel Heale as Vice President, Client Solutions. Splitting time between Los Angeles and London, Heale will help clients bridge markets and scale multi-channel brand experience campaigns globally.

Allied Global Marketing Logo

Based in Los Angeles, Heale will work closely with Clint Kendall, CEO, Adam Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer, and Kelly Estrella, Chief of Marketing Operations. In this role, he will be responsible for identifying and driving strategic new business opportunities to support the company's continued growth, working across Allied's suite of solutions on a global basis.

"Daniel's cross-market track record and ability to turn strategy intro revenue make him the right leader for our next phase," commented Kendall. "With LA and London coverage, he'll help clients connect audiences and partners across borders - and prove it with measurable results."

"Working across London and Los Angeles gives you a pragmatic view of how campaigns really scale. I'm excited to help Allied's clients connect markets, teams and platforms to deliver work that travels-and outcomes that stand up in the boardroom," added Heale.

Heale brings more than 20 years of experience across strategy, business development and digital marketing. He has led teams at Way To Blue (Global CEO/CSO) and Vue Entertainment (Head of Marketing), with senior roles at Travelodge Hotels UK, Camelot Group and Trinity Mirror Group. He has partnered with Disney, Prime Video (Amazon), NBCUniversal, Paramount, Warner Bros., LAIKA, BET+, Mattel, InterContinental Hotels, and IMAX.

To book a conversation with Allied's LA and London team, please reach out HERE

Primary read: Knowledge post LINK

Press Page: LINK

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING (Allied)
Allied Global Marketing (Allied) helps entertainment, gaming, sports, hospitality and tourism brands turn cultural attention into measurable growth. Our global team blends strategy, creative, paid, earned, owned and analytics with proprietary AI-enabled tools to plan, launch and scale brand experiences across markets. Headquartered in the US with 24 offices worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.alliedglobalmarketing.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Want deeper insights? Sign up for Knowledge, our monthly take on the future of entertainment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801881/Allied_Global_Marketing_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allied-global-marketing-appoints-daniel-heale-as-vp-client-solutions-to-accelerate-cross-market-growth-302590655.html

