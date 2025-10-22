Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
DCH - International Organization of Human Capital Directors, together with Fiabilis Consulting Group as boosting partner, has launched DCH Europe, headquartered in France

A New Era for European HR was unveiled in Paris last September

PARIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaboration is the driving force behind the success of transformative projects. To meet the growing need for dialogue among HR leaders facing global challenges, DCH - International Organization of Human Capital Directors and Fiabilis Consulting Group have joined forces to expand DCH's network across Europe.

Already established in Spain, Portugal, Latin America, and USA, DCH has now chosen France as the headquarters of DCH Europe. The new hub will unite senior HR leaders to exchange best practices, address shared challenges, and shape solutions for the future of work.

Fiabilis Consulting Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fiabilis Consulting Group)

"HR Directors can no longer think only on a national scale. The issues we face demand global vision and collective action. The main mission of DCH is to create a platform for sharing experiences and reinforcing the central role of Human Capital Directors in corporate governance. I am particularly pleased to have Fiabilis at our side in building such an important project," said Juan Carlos Pérez Espinosa, Founder and Executive President of DCH.

Founded in 2009, Fiabilis brings more than a decade of European expertise in maximizing the efficiency of the Total Cost of Labor. As DCH's strategic partner, Fiabilis is fueling the growth of the DCH Europe project, supporting the association's position as the leading HR network in France, Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

The French Board of DCH Europe brings together top HR leaders from leading French and multinational companies. Its president will join the Global Executive Committee of DCH, ensuring local insights enrich international discussions. The third Global Summit was held just last week in Chile.

"This project is a milestone for Fiabilis," said Arnaud Tardif, Founder and CEO of Fiabilis Consulting Group, who will sit on the DCH French Board. "Collaboration creates value for a sector at the heart of the future of work. Challenges such as AI integration, senior leadership, and pay transparency require international exchange. I thank DCH for sharing this vision with us, and my colleagues Jorge Campdera, our Chief Strategic Alliances Officer, and Iwona Busch, our European Sales Director, whose commitment has made this collaboration possible."

Fernando Troncoso, Development Director of DCH Europe, added: "For more than a decade, DCH has united HR leaders across Spain, Portugal, the U.S., and Latin America. With France as our European hub, this launch is the next step in our global mission: building connections, fostering peer learning, and delivering solutions for HR communities worldwide."

To learn more about Fiabilis and DCH: https://fiabiliscg.com, https://www.orgdch.org/en/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802662/FCG_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802663/DCH_Logo.jpg

DCH International Organization of Human Capital Directors (PRNewsfoto/Fiabilis Consulting Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dch---international-organization-of-human-capital-directors-together-with-fiabilis-consulting-group-as-boosting-partner-has-launched-dch-europe-headquartered-in-france-302591578.html

