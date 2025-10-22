BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0N8MF98
Issuer Name
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
CG Asset Management Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Nortrust Nominees
Dublin
Ireland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
22-Oct-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Oct-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
11.000000
0.000000
11.000000
12296251
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
10.310000
0.000000
10.310000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B0N8MF98
12296251
0
11.000000
0.000000
Sub Total 8.A
12296251
11.000000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
CG Asset Management Limited
CG Portfolio Fund PLC - Capital Gearing Portfolio Fund
1.440000
0.000000
1.440000%
CG Asset Management Limited
Capital Gearing Trust PLC
5.260000
0.000000
5.260000%
CG Asset Management Limited
CG Portfolio Fund PLC - CG Absolute Return Fund
4.300000
0.000000
4.300000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
22-Oct-2025
13. Place Of Completion
20 King Street, London, EC2V 8EG
Contact name:
Graham Venables
Contact Telephone Number:
0203 649 3432
Date:
22 October 2025