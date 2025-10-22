Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 16:24 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

China Daily: Baoting positions itself as model for COP30 climate action

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily

As nations prepare for COP30, Baoting Li and Miao autonomous county in Hainan province is positioning itself as a model for local climate action.

At a conference centered around Hainan's participation in the COP process, held Monday through Tuesday in Baoting, over 100 representatives from international organizations, governments, research institutions, and companies gathered to discuss turning climate pledges into practice.

The conference highlighted Baoting's initiatives of the Hainan Free Trade Port, a UN Development Programme on green and digital innovation, and a World Health Organization-led project on the health benefits of climate action. The autonomous county proposed a plan to reduce its carbon footprint.

China's former special envoy for climate, Xie Zhenhua, stated in a speech that Baoting's practical cooperation with European partners will not only advance its own sustainable development and help Hainan achieve its goals of becoming a free trade port and a low-carbon island, but also offer a localized solution to global zero-carbon development.

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and special envoy to Europe for COP30, stressed that meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement requires action at the local level. She praised Baoting as an inspiring example because of its multi-stakeholder collaborations. She also mentioned that Hainan's experience could serve as a useful model for other island economies.

Baoting's Party secretary, Mu Kerui, shared innovative approaches to developing urban climate resilience in coastal and island regions. One example is the China-EU (Baoting) Green and Digital Innovation Zone, launched in December, which serves as a testing ground for collaboration on green technology, digital carbon management, and the expanding field of climate-health science.

Qiao Jie, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and executive vice president of Peking University, discussed using AI to address climate change and promote reproductive health. She proposed that a Baoting cooperation zone could offer a new model for life-cycle health management in response to the global climate crisis.

Yuan Feng, vice dean of the College of Architecture & Urban Planning at Tongji University, introduced the concept of using smart buildings to help build Baoting into a global demonstration site for climate therapy and health.

Jonas Tornblom, founding chair of the Sweden-China Green-Tech Alliance and co-director of the China-Europe Innovation Center for Sustainable Development, announced that the center would support Baoting by focusing on mutual recognition of carbon standards, digital twins, green finance, the blue economy, and health and low-carbon development.

As COP30 approaches in November, the small island county is translating China's national climate commitments into a local "construction blueprint". Driven by a strategy that combines artificial intelligence, zero-carbon goals, and proactive health initiatives, it is showcasing China's first county-level implementation of climate actions, offering a replicable model for other Global South nations and cities.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802752/EN4.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baoting-positions-itself-as-model-for-cop30-climate-action-302591605.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.