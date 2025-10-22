Anzeige
WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
22.10.25 | 17:22
5,192 Euro
+0,97 % +0,050
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1945,24018:00
5,1945,24018:00
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 16:24 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Electrolux Group Capital Markets Update, December 4, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and business media representatives to its Capital Markets Update on December 4, 2025.

The Capital Markets Update (CMU) will be held at Electrolux Group headquarters on S:t Göransgatan 143 in Stockholm, Sweden, starting at 14.00 CET on December 4, 2025, with registration from 13.30 CET. A live webcast will also be available.

The agenda will include presentations by Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, and members of the Group Management team between 14.00 CET and approx. 15.30 CET. The CMU provides an opportunity for participants to get an update on Electrolux Group strategy and priorities ahead. Presentations and Q&A sessions will be followed by a brand experience tour. Please note that only presentations and Q&A sessions will be webcasted live. The CMU is planned to end at approx. 17.30 CET.

Click HERE to register for the event in-person at the Electrolux Group headquarters.

Click HERE to join the webcast event online.

Register your participation for the event in-person no later than November 20. Please note that the number of participants attending in person is limited. More information, including the full agenda, will be made available on the registration sites further ahead.

For more information, contact:
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, phone +46 73 025 10 05,
ann-sofi.jonsson@electrolux.com

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, phone +46 76 863 51 85, henry.sjolin@electrolux.com

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, phone +46 70 796 38 56, maria.akerhielm@electrolux.com

Media: Electrolux Group Press Hotline, phone +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-electrolux-group-capital-markets-update--december-4--2025,c4254705

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4254705/3738102.pdf

Invitiation to Electrolux Capital Markets Update Dec 4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-group-capital-markets-update-december-4-2025-302591606.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
