Genisco Filter Launches Groundbreaking 400 Hz Multi-Phase Configurable Filters and is Awarded Intertek Certification

This New Product Line Revolutionizes EMI/RFI Control, Achieving Enhanced Compliance with Safety Standards, Meeting UL 1283 Standards

CHICKASHA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Genisco Filter Corps. 400 Hz Multi-Phase Configurable Filter products achieve certification from Intertek, proudly meeting the rigorous UL 1283 standards! Genisco Filter's latest achievement extends to the GF78306 400 Hz Phase Filters, which have received the coveted approval from the leading agency in product safety and compliance for both the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Genisco Filter Headquarters, Oklahoma, USA



"The significance of Genisco Filter's 400 Hz Multi-Phase Configurable Filter products lies in their advanced performance, safety certifications, and market access," said Travis Posey, Vice President of Business Development, Genisco Filter. "This specific product line has already been tested, proven and made available to our customers-we're stocked up and ready to ship."

The certification by Intertek ensures that these products meet stringent safety and performance standards, providing confidence to manufacturers and users regarding their reliability; and by also meeting the UL 1283 requirements, this indicates that the filters adhere to recognized safety standards, further enhancing their credibility in the market.

"Operating at a frequency of 400 Hz in electronic filters offers several key benefits, particularly in specialized applications," said Mr. Posey. "Higher frequency allows for smaller components, leading to lighter and more compact filter designs. This is particularly beneficial in aerospace and military applications where advanced testing and clean signals are essential."

Filters designed for 400 Hz can often be configured into multi-phase setups, which enhances their versatility in different applications and allows users to tailor the filter footprint to their specific needs.

400 Hz Multi-Phase Configurable Filter products are highly regarded by USAF and Aerospace contractors for their use in sensitive compartmented information facilities (SCIFs), shielded rooms, and test and military facilities.

"Crafted with precision in the USA, the GF78306 stands as the pinnacle of EMI/RFI signal mitigation, ensuring unparalleled shielding effectiveness that protects your assets from unwanted interference," said Mr. Posey.

Genisco Filter products are currently available for expedited ordering, with international shipping capabilities that can deliver products to customers, on average, as soon as 6 weeks, with some products in as little as 4 weeks.

About Genisco Filter

With operations headquartered in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Genisco Filter is the innovative leader in the engineering and precision manufacturing of EMI/RFI filters. All Genisco products are made in the heartland of the United States of America.

Genisco is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and is the premier choice for EMI/RFI filters, including power line filter panels, communications filters, inverter and power supply filters, and other filter products for an array of industries including government, military, aerospace, communications, computer peripheral manufacturers, electrical contractors and more. Their products are used in a variety of applications including shielded rooms, SCIFs, server farms, government buildings, test facilities, telephones, fire alarms, p.a. systems, solar farms, wind power, and more.

Genisco is a subsidiary of HSI Sensing and is a privately held company wholly owned by the employees. For more information about Genisico, please call (855) 436-4726 or visit www.genisco.com.

SOURCE: Genisco Filter

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/genisco-filter-launches-groundbreaking-400-hz-multi-phase-configurable-1089645