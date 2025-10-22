Open-E JovianVHR Achieves Veeam Ready Status, Delivering Unmatched Double-Layer Immutability for Data Protection

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading developer of IP-based storage management software, today announced its Open-E JovianVHR solution has achieved Veeam® Ready Repository status. Veeam® Software is the #1 global leader by market share in data resilience. This qualification validates Open-E JovianVHR's robust capabilities with Hardened Repository implementations powered by Veeam, providing a superior defense against evolving cyber threats like ransomware.

The Veeam Ready Repository qualification gives users the confidence needed to build a resilient, immutable backup strategy. For IT architects, administrators, and CIOs, this qualification means verified compatibility with Veeam solutions, ensuring smooth setup and reliable operation. It also provides clear evidence of data immutability, which is crucial for regulatory compliance with standards such as NIS2, GDPR, and HIPAA. The solution has also passed Veeam's rigorous tests for speed and stability, guaranteeing the high performance required for enterprise workloads.

At the core of this qualified solution is Open-E JovianVHR's unparalleled double-layer immutability. This approach combines the Linux Hardened Repository framework with a secondary, independent layer of protection. This double-layer defense drastically reduces the "single point of failure" risk inherent in single-layer immutability solutions. Even if an attacker bypasses the first layer, the ZFS immutable snapshots remain intact, creating a permanent, tamper-proof record of data and enabling instant recovery to a pre-attack state.

Open-E JovianVHR is a purpose-built, single-node solution for immutable, high-performance backup storage. It offers superior performance and efficiency by leveraging ZFS's advanced caching, inline deduplication, and compression features. Its hardware-agnostic deployment and simple licensing model further contribute to a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

"Achieving Veeam Ready Repository status for Open-E JovianVHR is a testament to our commitment to providing the most secure and reliable data protection solutions," said Kristof Franek, CEO of Open-E. "This qualification assures our customers that they are investing in a proven solution that delivers maximum resilience against cyber threats."

For more information about Open-E JovianVHR, check the Open-E website.

About Open-E

Founded in 1998, Open-E is a leading developer of data storage management software. Its flagship product, Open-E JovianDSS, is an award-winning software-defined system known for its exceptional stability, ease of use, and outstanding price-performance ratio. With over 41,000 installations worldwide, Open-E is a trusted technology partner for leading IT companies.

Press Contact

Pawel Brzezek

Open-E, Inc.

Office: +49 (89) 800-777-18

E-mail: pawel.brzezek@open-e.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588722/5577069/OPEN_E_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/open-e-jovianvhr-achieves-veeam-ready-status-delivering-unmatched-double-layer-immutability-for-data-protection-302591611.html