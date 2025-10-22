Metso Corporation: Record date and payment date of Metso's second dividend instalment of EUR 0.19

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on October 22, 2025, at 5:20 p.m. EEST

Metso's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 24, 2025, decided to pay the dividend for the financial year 2024 in two instalments. The Board of Directors has today confirmed that the payment date for the second dividend installment of EUR 0.19 per share will be October 31, 2025, and the record date will be October 24, 2025.



According to the AGM's decision, the first dividend instalment of EUR 0.19 per share was paid on May 6, 2025.

