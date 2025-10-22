Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
22.10.25 | 16:30
115,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,00116,0017:19
115,00116,0016:30
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 16:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

All the Cool Girls Get Fired Authors Used GoDaddy To Turn Setbacks Into Power Moves

With GoDaddy Airo®, Laura Brown and Kristina O'Neill Demonstrate How Anyone Can Go From Idea to Online in Minutes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Originally published by GoDaddy

Media veterans and authors Laura Brown and Kristina O'Neill know what it's like to turn a career setback into a launchpad. Now, as they hit the road to promote their new book, All The Cool Girls Get Fired, they are teaming up with GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to provide others with the advice, inspiration and tools to navigate their own daunting career transitions.

Drawing from decades of experience in high-stakes leadership at the helm of InStyle and WSJ Magazine, respectively, Brown and O'Neill know the challenges - and opportunities - that come with losing a job. Through deeply personal anecdotes and a wealth of actionable advice, the book guides readers to pivot with pride and purpose.

With chapters featuring women like Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric and Jamie Lee Curtis, All the Cool Girls Get Fired celebrates how unexpected turns can lead somewhere extraordinary. GoDaddy Airo turns that inspiration into action, offering AI-powered tools to establish a domain, design a website and branding, support online marketing and more in a matter of minutes.

"When Laura was setting up LB Media, and again, when we dreamt up All the Cool Girls Get Fired, we set up our emails on GoDaddy," say Brown and O'Neill. "For a nascent business, it was invaluable insurance. And now, we've been able to build out our website and digital presence with the brand's AI technology, GoDaddy Airo. It has allowed women from all around the world to get in touch with us, forming the community that is the spine of the book."

"At GoDaddy, we believe in turning challenge into opportunity - a philosophy we share with Laura and Kristina and the many powerful voices who offer their own stories in All The Cool Girls Get Fired," says Amy Jennette, GoDaddy Small Business Trends Expert. "With GoDaddy Airo's easy-to-use tools for establishing a digital presence, you can look like you know what you're doing even when you don't."

As part of the partnership, GoDaddy is offering new U.S. customers a domain for just $4.99 to get started. Visit allthecoolgirls.godaddy to learn more, and find real-time updates from the book tour on Instagram at @allthecoolgirlsgetfired.

All The Cool Girls Get Fired is available for purchase everywhere books are sold.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About Laura Brown

Laura Brown is the founder of LB Media, and the chair of (RED)'s Creative Council. Previously, she was editor-in-chief of InStyle, executive editor of Harper's Bazaar, and senior editor at W.

About Kristina O'Neill

Kristina O'Neill is head of Sotheby's Media and editor in chief of Sotheby's Magazine. Previously, she served as editor in chief of WSJ. Magazine, executive editor at Harper's Bazaar, and worked at New York magazine and Time Out New York.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/all-the-cool-girls-get-fired-authors-used-godaddy-to-turn-setbacks-into-power-mo-1090619

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.