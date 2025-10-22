All the Cool Girls Get Fired Authors Used GoDaddy To Turn Setbacks Into Power Moves

With GoDaddy Airo®, Laura Brown and Kristina O'Neill Demonstrate How Anyone Can Go From Idea to Online in Minutes

Media veterans and authors Laura Brown and Kristina O'Neill know what it's like to turn a career setback into a launchpad. Now, as they hit the road to promote their new book, All The Cool Girls Get Fired, they are teaming up with GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to provide others with the advice, inspiration and tools to navigate their own daunting career transitions.

Drawing from decades of experience in high-stakes leadership at the helm of InStyle and WSJ Magazine, respectively, Brown and O'Neill know the challenges - and opportunities - that come with losing a job. Through deeply personal anecdotes and a wealth of actionable advice, the book guides readers to pivot with pride and purpose.

With chapters featuring women like Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric and Jamie Lee Curtis, All the Cool Girls Get Fired celebrates how unexpected turns can lead somewhere extraordinary. GoDaddy Airo turns that inspiration into action, offering AI-powered tools to establish a domain, design a website and branding, support online marketing and more in a matter of minutes.

"When Laura was setting up LB Media, and again, when we dreamt up All the Cool Girls Get Fired, we set up our emails on GoDaddy," say Brown and O'Neill. "For a nascent business, it was invaluable insurance. And now, we've been able to build out our website and digital presence with the brand's AI technology, GoDaddy Airo. It has allowed women from all around the world to get in touch with us, forming the community that is the spine of the book."

"At GoDaddy, we believe in turning challenge into opportunity - a philosophy we share with Laura and Kristina and the many powerful voices who offer their own stories in All The Cool Girls Get Fired," says Amy Jennette, GoDaddy Small Business Trends Expert. "With GoDaddy Airo's easy-to-use tools for establishing a digital presence, you can look like you know what you're doing even when you don't."

As part of the partnership, GoDaddy is offering new U.S. customers a domain for just $4.99 to get started. Visit allthecoolgirls.godaddy to learn more, and find real-time updates from the book tour on Instagram at @allthecoolgirlsgetfired .

All The Cool Girls Get Fired is available for purchase everywhere books are sold.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

About Laura Brown

Laura Brown is the founder of LB Media, and the chair of (RED)'s Creative Council. Previously, she was editor-in-chief of InStyle, executive editor of Harper's Bazaar, and senior editor at W.

About Kristina O'Neill

Kristina O'Neill is head of Sotheby's Media and editor in chief of Sotheby's Magazine. Previously, she served as editor in chief of WSJ. Magazine, executive editor at Harper's Bazaar, and worked at New York magazine and Time Out New York.

