ONAR Holding Corporation: ONAR Nears Retina Relaunch, Welcomes Former Retina CTO Brad Ito as Interim CTO

Miami, FL, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a leading network of marketing and technology companies, announced today that Retina, its recently acquired AI-powered marketing intelligence platform, is on track to launch a commercially ready new product within 30 days. As part of this milestone, ONAR has appointed Brad Ito, former Chief Technology Officer of Retina, as Interim CTO of ONAR to oversee the platform's reintroduction and broader integration across ONAR's portfolio.

Since the acquisition, ONAR has been rebuilding and enhancing Retina's infrastructure to align with its expanding network of agencies and clients. The company will soon begin closed testing with key clients, validating Retina's revenue-enhancing capabilities in predictive analytics, novel audience enrichment, and AI-driven performance optimization.

ONAR expects to begin onboarding new clients to Retina in the near term, adding an entirely new recurring technology-based revenue stream to the business.

"Retina was ahead of its time when we acquired it, and we've now positioned it to be an easy-to-opt-in tool that pays for itself with its performance increase," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR Holding Corporation. "Having Brad Ito, the original braintrust for the product, back to lead this next phase ensures continuity and deep product expertise as we prepare to bring Retina back to market stronger than ever."



ONAR President Chris Becker noted that the new version of Retina will launch in an upgraded form, streamlined around the features that have historically driven the greatest client impact.



"We're relaunching Retina with a precise focus on features that directly and measurably improve client marketing performance," said Chris Becker, President of ONAR Holding Corporation. "Retina will serve as a proprietary technology that strengthens ONAR's competitive differentiation across our portfolio."

Retina's technology will serve as the foundation for ONAR Labs, the company's innovation division focused on proprietary AI tools and data-driven solutions designed to supercharge marketing outcomes. This initiative marks another step in ONAR's strategy to expand beyond agency services and deepen its technology footprint within the marketing ecosystem.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services, including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR's agencies focus on serving middle-market and growth companies, and the Company is actively seeking agencies and marketing technologies to acquire and integrate into its network. Additionally, the Company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com