Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Probate Shepherd, LLC, a national online directory of probate attorneys, recently announced that Attorney Duncan Strickland of Strickland Law Firm, PLLC has joined as a Probate Shepherd® Member Probate Attorney. Strickland will represent the Houston and Harris County area within the directory's growing national network.

This addition represents a strategic milestone for Probate Shepherd, LLC as the directory continues expanding its regional attorney coverage in Texas. The appointment supports the directory's goal of improving public access to verified legal counsel for probate, estate administration, and heirship matters across major U.S. markets.

The role of a Houston Probate Attorney includes helping clients navigate court procedures related to wills, property transfers, and estate distribution. Attorney Strickland's inclusion in the directory reflects Probate Shepherd, LLC's commitment to listing professionals who meet specific vetting criteria, including active bar licensing, experience in probate law, and professional liability coverage.

Demand for guidance in the Houston Probate Process remains steady, as individuals and families seek clarity on timelines, court filings, and legal responsibilities during estate proceedings. Probate Shepherd, LLC supports this need by offering an accessible, centralized resource for locating qualified local attorneys.

Attorney profiles on the platform provide region-specific information, enabling users to find legal assistance suited to their jurisdiction. The directory's focus on localized representation ensures that users can access attorneys who are familiar with procedural requirements in counties like Harris, including applicable documents, court rules, and timelines.

Probate Shepherd, LLC also offers access to Houston Probate Forms through its online platform center. These forms are intended to help clients and families understand procedural steps while working with an attorney. While the forms themselves are not legal advice, they supplement the professional support provided by attorneys listed on the platform.

The appointment of Attorney Strickland strengthens Probate Shepherd, LLC's presence in the Houston area and supports its internal objective to expand its reach while maintaining high membership standards. Probate Shepherd, LLC will continue to announce new member appointments as part of the directory's continued national growth.

About Probate Shepherd, LLC

Founded in 2003, Probate Shepherd, LLC is a national online directory that connects individuals and families with attorneys experienced in probate and estate administration. The platform allows users to locate attorneys by region, view professional profiles, and access jurisdiction-based legal resources.

