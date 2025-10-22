Statistics from Enedis show that 4.2 GW of solar connected to France's grid in the January-September period, including 82 MW paired with storage, marking a slight decline from 2024.From pv magazine France French distribution network operator Enedis reported 1,507 MW of new PV capacity connected to the grid in the third quarter of 2025, including 82 MW equipped with storage. Combined with 1,407 MW connected in the first quarter and 1,358 MW in the second, total new capacity reached 4,272 MW in the first nine months of 2025. The figures reflect a slight year-on-year decline from 2024, when 3,374 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...