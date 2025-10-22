Anzeige
Miami Fashion Week Returns October 20-25, 2025 With Global Icons, Latin American Visionaries and Miami Talent

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) returns October 20-25, 2025, with a week-long celebration of style, sustainability, and culture. This year's edition unites global fashion powerhouses, Latin American innovators, and Miami's brightest talent-cementing Miami's role as the world's most colorful crossroads of international fashion.

Miami Fashion Week

"Miami Fashion Week is where creativity meets opportunity," says Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "From emerging Miami talent to international icons, we aim to inspire collaboration, spark innovation, and showcase fashion as a force for culture and sustainability."

Officially kicking off on Monday, October 20 with a press conference at the Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, a landmark symbolizing Miami's cultural heritage and creative energy, speakers and guests included Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco (Executive Director, Miami Fashion Week), Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert III, Madeline Pumariega (President, Miami Dade College), and leading fashion designers.

Program Highlights

  • Tues., Oct. 21 - Beatriz de la Cámara (Mr. C Miami, 3:00 PM) and Sitka Semsch (Shops at Merrick Park, 6:00 PM).

  • Wed., Oct. 22 - MIAFW Summit with the Miami Fashion Institute (Miami Dade College, 9 AM-6 PM), themed "The Future of Fashion is Built Here." Featuring Nicole Miller, Naeem Khan, Angel Sanchez, and others, it will close with the first-ever Digital Fashion Show by the Institute.

  • Thurs., Oct. 23 - Miami Fashion Week Gala and Naeem Khan Fashion Show (Queen Miami Beach, 5:30-10:30 PM), a ticketed event benefiting the Miami Fashion Institute.

  • Fri., Oct. 24 - Brenda Noy (5:30 PM) and Jenny Polanco (7 PM) at Gary Nader Art Centre.

  • Sat., Oct. 25 - Yenny Bastida (6:30 PM) and Jhoan Sebastian Grey (8 PM) at Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.

Supported by Miami-Dade County, MIAFW continues to champion inclusivity and cultural diversity while strengthening Miami's position as a global fashion hub. Participating designers gain access to the Mana Fashion Showroom, connecting directly with buyers, retailers, and industry leaders through exclusive business roundtables and shared promotional support.

About Miami Fashion Week®
Recognized by the CFDA's Fashion Calendar alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan, MIAFW is rooted in art, sustainability, and innovation, it bridges continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, international powerhouses, and Miami talent. For more information, visit www.miamifashionweek.com and follow @miamifashionweek.

MEDIA CONTACT:
LORA PR
Laura Neroulias
laura@lorapr.com

Miami Fashion Week

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800687/Miami_Fashion_Week.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059853/Miami_Fashion_Week_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-fashion-week-returns-october-2025-2025-with-global-icons-latin-american-visionaries-and-miami-talent-302591641.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.