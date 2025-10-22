Among more than 300 companies in the Calix partner community, the awards spotlight those driving exceptional business transformation, innovation, community impact, market leadership, and training excellence-while also honoring outstanding international and North American partners

This week,Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the winners of the 2025 Partner Awards at Calix ConneXions. These awards honor exemplary companies that execute an aligned vision: enabling joint broadband service provider (BSP) customers to simplify their business, innovate for subscribers, and grow value for their members, investors, and communities.

By delivering industry-leading expertise, consulting, hands-on support, and innovative solutions, Calix partners enable BSPs to maximize their investments in the Calix Broadband Platform and SmartLife managed services. They play a pivotal role in advancing the broadband industry and driving success for joint customers. With this powerful foundation in place, BSPs of all sizes are accelerating their transformations into broadband experience providers (BXPs) and are ideally positioned to unlock value from the agentic AI Calix Platform.

This year's winners exemplify how Calix fuels transformative opportunities across its extensive network of over 300 channel and solution partners, as well as strategic alliances.

The 2025 Calix Partner Award winners:

"Calix Partner Award for Innovation": Camvio helps BSPs achieve 100 percent customer retention. Camvio is transforming how BSPs operate and serve their communities through automation and operational clarity. Deep API-level integration with Calix Cloud® enables Camvio to automate provisioning, billing, and subscriber self-service-accelerating revenue realization and elevating the customer experience. Their integrated solution helped CoastConnect acquire thousands of new subscribers, achieve a 60 percent CommandIQ® app adoption rate, and maintain 100 percent customer retention.

"Calix Partner Award Training Achievement": Clearcable Inc. completes 100 percent of Calix training roadmaps. Clearcable's team of network experts exemplifies what it means to make training a cornerstone strategy. Their team achieved 100 percent completion across Calix sales and technical product training roadmaps, with four team members scoring above 94 percent in the Calix Certified Partner Program. This investment enables a trained team to deliver consistent customer value, strengthen relationships through consultative engagements, and boost sales performance.

"Calix Partner Award for Business Transformation": GLDS and Conexon Connect power customer automation, boost package upgrades, and enhance revenue. GLDS and Conexon Connect are jointly recognized for achieving exemplary business transformations. Together, GLDS and Conexon Connect transitioned provider operations from multiple systems to an integrated, scalable, and AI-ready platform. In partnership with Calix, GLDS custom-engineered data migrations and improved data integrity 25 percent. Plus, the teams introduced AI-enhanced validation, real-time service activations, and personalization through Calix Cloud-automating capabilities that enabled Conexon to deliver better experiences, increase revenue through easy, customer-generated package upgrades, and reduce package-related call volumes by 40 percent.

"Calix Partner Award for Market Impact": Irby helps electric cooperatives and public power providers unlock revenue and support rural development. Irby Utilities (Irby) offers a one-stop shop that combines electrical products with broadband solutions. Their strength lies in deep customer relationships and hands-on support that deliver value beyond technology. Their impact is clear: Irby transformed Milan Public Utilities from a churn risk to a strong Calix advocate. With plans to train over 100 sales reps ahead of a 2026 national rollout, Irby is driving measurable market momentum across the utility broadband sector.

"Calix Partner Award for Community Impact": JSI helps BSP secure $29.5 million in funding. JSI helps build networks in tribal and rural communities that deliver secure, high-quality, sustainable experiences. They guided Nushagak Cooperative through a high-stakes technical pivot, facing geographic challenges and urgent performance testing deadlines. JSI enabled a successful transition to a future-ready Calix solution, helping the Nushagak team safeguard more than $29.5 million in funding.

"North American Partner of the Year": netElastic delivers strategic alignment and innovative technical leadership. netElastic provides agile, high-performance routing solutions that seamlessly integrate with the Calix Platform, empowering BSPs with deeper insights, streamlined network architecture, and improved network management. netElastic helps BSPs like Swoop Fiber and Vero Networks enhance subscriber experiences, lower costs, and streamline networks.

"Calix International Partner of the Year": Dr. Michaelis Consult drives customer impact and sales growth in Germany. The Dr. Michaelis Consult team is an ideal strategic partner-fully adopting the Calix Platform and investing in a Centre of Excellence. They support customers transitioning to XGS-PON with rapid deployment capabilities, as demonstrated in a proof-of-concept project with Stadtwerke Schwedt completed in under four weeks-laying the groundwork for full deployment in 2025. Dr. Michaelis Consult is building trust, demonstrating technical leadership, and advancing international momentum.

John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix, said: "Our partner community is accelerating the transformation of broadband service providers into true broadband experience providers. Through deep integration, joint innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customer success, our partners are helping providers simplify operations, innovate for subscribers, and grow value for their members, investors, and communities. These award winners embody what is possible when partnership transforms technology into measurable growth and enduring success."

Visit Calix Partner Awards to learn more about these award-winning Calix partners.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)-Calix is an agentic AI cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Communications service providers leverage the Calix agentic platform and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service, innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers, and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end agentic AI platform and managed services democratize the use of data enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022847265/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries:

Alison Crisci

919-353-4323

alison.crisci@calix.com



Investor Inquiries:

Nancy Fazioli

investorrelations@calix.com