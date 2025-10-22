Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Announces Change of Trading Symbol from 'INFD' to 'IN' on the TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:IN) ("Infield" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, effective at the opening of trading on Friday, October 24, 2025, the Company's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the new trading symbol "IN".

The change in the Company's trading symbol from "INFD" to "IN" allows for improved and synchronized brand alignment for the stock and the Company. The Company's CUSIP and ISIN remain unchanged. There is no change in the capitalization of the Company, and shareholders are not required to take any action regarding the change. The transfer agent of the Company continues to be Computershare Trust Company. Outstanding share certificates or a DRS advice do not need to be exchanged, as these are not affected by the symbol change.

Kings Canyon Option Amendment

On June 24, 2024, the Company acquired an option interest (the "Acquisition") in the Kings Canyon oxide gold property in Millard County, Utah. The option agreement dated February 29, 2024 (the "Option Agreement"), was amended on September 29, 2025 (the "Amendment"). The Amendment replaces the two option payments remaining under the original Option Agreement terms ($300,000 payable on each of the 18-month and 30-month anniversaries of the Acquisition) with the following payment schedule: $200,000 payable on each of the 24-month, 36-month and 48-month anniversaries of the Acquisition. The Amendment reduces the near-term funding requirements and better aligns the option payment schedule to the Company's exploration objectives.

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold within the U.S. Great Basin. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters,potential effects of the trading symbol change, and Infield's exploration plans for its mineral exploration properties. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

