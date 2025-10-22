Futurpreneur Expert Exchange Sponsored by FedEx Empowers Canada's Young Entrepreneurs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / FedEx and Futurpreneur have teamed up to help Canada's next wave of business founders, delivering free, practical guidance through an insightful webinar series called Expert Exchange sponsored by FedEx. This program aims to support young entrepreneurs, including those from equity-deserving communities, with hands-on tips that help them hit their small-business goals and build a more inclusive entrepreneurial landscape.

What makes Expert Exchange different

This isn't your typical training program. Expert-led sessions cover real-world topics for early-stage startups-think government contracting opportunities, networking and other essentials that help young entrepreneurs move forward. The lineup intentionally blends everyday startup challenges with emerging technologies and new opportunities shaping today's small business landscape. Plus, workshops are delivered in English and French, increasing accessibility to more communities.

Early momentum

Expert Exchange was launched in March 2025, and in just six months, the series has hosted almost 20 workshops and attracted approximately 1,000 participants. That response shows strong interest and engagement from a diverse mix of aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs. It also highlights how industry-driven learning can empower Canada's next generation of business owners with practical knowledge and resources, while strengthening inclusive prosperity.

Why it matters

Entrepreneurship fuels innovation, job creation and economic resilience. By offering free, practical education through Expert Exchange, FedEx and Futurpreneur help lower barriers for aspiring business owners and push toward a more inclusive economy-one where more voices from different communities contribute to Canada's entrepreneurial future.

What's next

FedEx and Futurpreneur are growing Expert Exchange, making expert guidance even more accessible and strengthening the supportive network for diverse young founders. They'll keep tailoring the workshops to the needs of emerging entrepreneurs, helping turn ideas into viable, sustainable businesses that benefit local and national economies.

As the program expands, the organizations look forward to helping more founders on their journey to success and fostering a vibrant, inclusive business community across the country.

Want to learn more?

If you're an aspiring founder seeking guidance, or just curious about how Canadian entrepreneurship is evolving, Expert Exchange is a great source of knowledge, community and opportunity. It's a strong example of corporate-community collaboration delivering real, measurable outcomes for Canada's next generation of entrepreneurs.

