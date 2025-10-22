Revenues for Q3 2025: €937.8 million, +13.4% (+15.4% like-for-like)

- Revenues for the first 9 months of 2025: €2,699.5 million, +15.1% (+16.5% like-for-like)

- Strong commercial momentum continues with the signing of new contracts

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics, (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL) European leader in contract logistics, today announces its revenue for the third quarter of 2025.

Eric HÉMAR, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, comments: "ID Logistics posted solid performance in the third quarter of 2025. Business is growing in all geographical areas, driven by continued strong momentum in the United States and a healthy French market. This strong performance, combined with the new contracts that have come on stream since the beginning of the year, allows us to anticipate good growth in 2025. Our teams are fully mobilized to successfully support the peak in activity at the end of the year."

Revenues, in €m 2025 2024 Change Change on a like-for-like basis 3rd quarter 937.8 827.3 +13.4% +15.4% Total 9 months 2,699.5 2,345.9 +15.1% +16.5%

SUSTAINED REVENUES GROWTH IN Q3 2025: +13.4% (+15.4% LIKE FOR LIKE)

ID Logistics recorded revenues of €937.8 million in the 3rd quarter of 2025, up +13.4%. Adjusted for an overall unfavorable currency effect during the quarter, growth amounted to +15.4% like-for-like compared to the same period in fiscal year 2024.

During the 3rd quarter of 2025, ID Logistics recorded:

Very strong activity in France (27% of the Group's revenue), up +16.1%;

Continued growth in quarterly revenues in Europe excluding France (47% of the Group's revenues), +11.2% like-for-like;

Strong momentum in North America (19% of Group revenues), with revenues continuing to grow by +30.4% like-for-like;

Growth in Latin America and Asia, +6.1% like-for-like (7% of Group revenues);

Finally, the launch of 11 new projects during the third quarter of 2025, including the launch of a first activity in Canada, ID Logistics' 19th country.

During the first 9 months of 2025, ID Logistics recorded revenues of €2,699.5 million, up +15.1%. Adjusted for an overall unfavorable exchange rate effect over the period, growth stood at +16.5% like-for-like compared with the first 9 months of 2024. Since the beginning of the year, ID Logistics has launched 25 new projects.

NEW CONTRACTS

ID Logistics continues to respond to a steady stream of calls for tenders. For example, during the 3rd quarter of 2025, the Group won or started the following new contracts:

In France, ID Logistics has started a new e-commerce site in the Montpellier region for a leading French food distributor. This operation, which combines logistics and home delivery, is dedicated to the food e-commerce business. With 13,000 items in stock, it should eventually be able to handle nearly 1,000 orders per day.

In Spain, the Group has taken over the logistics activities for a world leader in fashion, already a customer of the Group. Located on an 80,000 m² site in the Toledo region, this site processes e-commerce orders for textiles and home decorations and will employ up to 1,400 people during peak season.

In the United States, ID Logistics has launched its 5th site for a global leader in e-commerce. Located in Florida, this operation occupies a new 90,000 m² building and will employ up to nearly 600 people.

OUTLOOK

With business holding up well in France, strong momentum in North America, and numerous new launches, ID Logistics anticipates solid growth in 2025. The Group remains focused on increasing productivity in recent projects and managing the start-ups for the year. The ID Logistics teams are fully mobilized to ensure the success of the peak periods in the last quarter of 2025 (Black Friday, end-of-year holidays).

NEXT PUBLICATION

Revenues for Q4 2025: January 26, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of €3.3 billion in 2024. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing, more than 9 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 42,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

APPENDIX

Revenues, in €m 2025 2024 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 3rd quarter France 251.5 216.6 +16.1% +16.1% Europe (excluding France) 440.7 395.6 +11.4% +11.2% North America 179.8 146.2 +23.0% +30.4% Other 65.8 68.8 -4.4% +6.1% International 686.3 610.6 +12.4% +15.1% Total 937.8 827.3 +13.4% +15.4% Total 9 months France 727.6 627.5 +16.0% +16.0% Europe (excluding France) 1,264.2 1,127.2 +12.2% +11.6% North America 500.3 390.5 +28.1% +31.8% Other 207.5 200.6 +3.4% +16.8% International 1,972.0 1,718.3 +14.8% +16.7% Total 2,699.5 2,345.9 +15.1% +16.5%

*see below

CHANGE ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

Changes in revenues on a like-for-like basis reflect the organic performance of the ID Logistics Group, excluding the impact of:

changes in the scope of consolidation: the contribution to revenues of companies acquired during the period is excluded from this period, and the contribution to revenues of companies sold during the previous period is excluded from this period;

- changes in applicable accounting principles;

- variations in exchange rates, by calculating revenues for different periods on the basis of identical exchange rates: thus, published data for the previous period are converted using the exchange rate for the current period.

Change in revenues from reported to comparable data

in €m 2023 Effect of

changes

in scope Effect of

changes

exchange rates Change on

a like-for-like

basis 2024 1st quarter 736.3 n/a +0.2% +17.7% 867.8 2nd quarter 782.3 n/a -2.2% +16.5% 893.9 3rd quarter 827.3 n/a -2.0% +15.4% 937.8 Total 9 months 2,345.9 n/a -1.4% +16.5% 2,699.5

