Conservation & Museum Services Joins Forces With Raustyn Holdings in Historic Partnership

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Raustyn Holdings, a leading private holding company with a growing portfolio of specialty restorative service businesses, is proud to announce its joint venture partnership with Conservation & Museum Services, the premier fine art conservation firm in the Midwest.

Conservation and Museum Services was established in 1989 by Kenneth Katz, after leaving the Detroit Institute of Arts. The nationally renowned Conservator of Artistic and Historic Arts has spent the last 37 years preserving and restoring invaluable artwork, historic murals, and architectural features following the professional guidelines dictated by the American Institute of Conservation and the International Institute for Conservation. As the only elected Painting Fellow of the International Institute for Conservation in Michigan and a Professional Fellow of the American Institute for Conservation, he and Daniela Pianigiani, a master conservator with over 25 years of experience have treated art for almost all of Michigan's Art Museums, prominent private collections and historical museums. In addition, they have completed landmark projects for some of Michigan's most iconic institutions, including the Detroit Athletic Club, Country Club of Detroit, the Michigan State Capital, University of Michigan, Cranbrook, as well as many of the Catholic churches throughout the nation.

"This partnership ensures that our legacy remains preserved, just as we've worked to preserve the legacy of our clients since 1989. With Raustyn Holdings behind us, we can continue our tradition of excellence while securing a vibrant and meaningful future for the company." - Kenneth Katz, Founder of Conservation & Museum Services

The operations and leadership of Conservation & Museum Services will continue uninterrupted, with Katz and Pianigiani remaining at the helm of all conservation efforts. The team will retain full creative and operational control, now with the strategic support of Raustyn Holdings to expand capabilities, reach new clients, and scale impact while honoring the company's deep-rooted legacy.

"Fine art restoration is among the most delicate and respected disciplines in the restoration world. Through this partnership, we're bringing unparalleled fine art restoration services to our clients and reinforcing our commitment to preserving the irreplaceable. This marks the third pillar in our mission to redefine content restoration, bringing us closer to completing our vision across all four pillars as our ascent continues." - Deborah Gulledge-Johnson, Chief Financial Officer at Raustyn Holdings

This partnership represents more than a convergence of resources, it's a unification of values rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and a shared vision for the future. Together, Conservation & Museum Services and Raustyn Holdings are shaping a new era of excellence in fine art restoration and cultural preservation.

