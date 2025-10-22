Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - New analysis by OysterLink of the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data reveals that while housekeepers and maids have seen one of the largest wage increases in the hospitality industry since 2020, overall employment has failed to recover. Average annual wages grew 29%, from $28,580 to $36,880, while total employment edged up just 1.6% to about 781,000.





Key Highlights

Average annual wages increased 29% since 2020 - among the highest in hospitality.

since 2020 - among the highest in hospitality. Employment remains nearly unchanged, rising only 1.6% from 768,700 to 781,000.

from 768,700 to 781,000. Long-term job outlook remains modest at 4% projected growth through 2033.

"As hotels look for ways to balance operational efficiency with guest satisfaction, the data shows that many properties are doing more with fewer staff," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "Housekeeping remains a cornerstone of guest experience, but stagnant hiring points to ongoing challenges in workforce rebuilding and retention."

Table 1. Housekeeper Employment and Wage Trends (2020-2024)

Year Average Annual Wage Employees 2020 $28,580 768,700 2021 $30,220 755,400 2022 $33,110 772,560 2023 $35,420 784,900 2024 $36,880 781,000

What This Means for Job Seekers and Employers

For job seekers, the data reflects rising pay but limited openings, signaling tougher competition for stable housekeeping roles. Workers with strong reliability, efficiency, and attention to detail remain in high demand - particularly in hotels focusing on cleanliness as a key brand differentiator.

For employers, stagnant employment suggests the need to rethink retention and scheduling strategies. Offering consistent hours, better workload management, and opportunities for cross-training may be essential to attract and retain top housekeeping talent as hotels face higher guest expectations.

About OysterLink

