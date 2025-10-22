OuterBox Announces Acquisition of Accelerated Digital Media, Expanding Enterprise Paid Media Capabilities

COPLEY, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / OuterBox, a leading performance marketing and web development agency, today announced its acquisition of Accelerated Digital Media (ADM), a Chicago-based performance marketing agency known for its work with mid-market and enterprise clients across paid search, paid social, and analytics.

The acquisition marks another milestone in OuterBox's strategic growth plan to expand its paid media capabilities, delivering more integrated and measurable performance outcomes for clients across B2B, eCommerce, and professional services industries.

ADM's deep expertise in paid media, especially surrounding healthcare, complements OuterBox's established strength in SEO, conversion rate optimization (CRO), and web development-creating a powerhouse performance marketing partner for brands looking to unify strategy across every digital channel.

"OuterBox has built a reputation for helping companies scale digital revenue through performance-driven marketing and data-led decision making," said Tellef Lundevall, CEO of Accelerated Digital Media. "Partnering with OuterBox allows us to bring advanced CRO and UX capabilities to our clients-unlocking an essential component of the digital customer's experience. I am confident this partnership will deliver meaningful value to our clients."

OuterBox CEO Jeff Allen emphasized that the acquisition accelerates the company's ability to serve enterprise brands with a more comprehensive digital ecosystem:

"ADM has established itself as a respected leader in mid-market and enterprise-level paid media, with a disciplined, analytics-first approach that aligns perfectly with how OuterBox operates," said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox. "By combining their paid media expertise with our conversion rate optimization, SEO and website development capabilities, we can deliver end-to-end performance marketing programs that drive real business outcomes."

The combined organization will leverage shared data, cross-functional strategy, and integrated analytics to improve conversion performance, client retention, and long-term growth. Both teams will operate under the OuterBox brand, with ADM's existing leadership team playing a key role in driving continued innovation in paid media and analytics strategy.

About OuterBox: OuterBox is a performance marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience and a U.S.-based team of nearly 300. Its flagship services include paid search marketing , search engine optimization , conversion rate optimization , email marketing , AI development services, and website development . OuterBox provides marketing services across multiple platforms, including WordPress, Shopify, BigCommerce and Magento. With all services under one roof, the company can provide a cohesive approach to digital marketing, driving the marketing results clients deserve.

Accelerated Digital Media (ADM) is a Chicago-based performance marketing agency specializing in mid-market and enterprise-level paid search, paid social, and digital analytics. ADM's expert team designs and manages high-impact paid media programs that align with each client's business goals-optimizing every campaign for ROI, efficiency, and measurable results across the digital landscape.

