Ambient Edge Welcomes Fayette AC and Sheet Metal to Expand Home Comfort Solutions in Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Ambient Edge Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Refrigeration, a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC and plumbing services in Mohave County, is pleased to announce that Fayette AC and Sheet Metal, a trusted HVAC company based in Lake Havasu, has joined the Ambient Edge brand.

Fayette AC & Sheet Metal with Ambient Edge Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Refrigeration

Fayette General Manager, Tony Youngman shaking hands with Ambient Edge General Manager, Steve Lewis.

This partnership strengthens both companies' ability to deliver comprehensive home comfort solutions, uniting Fayette's long-standing reputation for honest, high-quality heating and cooling services with Ambient Edge's expertise in air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning, and commercial refrigeration.

Customers of Fayette will continue to work with the same trusted technicians they know and rely on, now supported by Ambient Edge's expanded service offerings and resources. The combined team will provide a full range of home comfort solutions, including expert repairs, installations, and maintenance-all backed by the responsive, friendly service Ambient Edge is known for.

Founded 25 years ago, Fayette has earned the trust of Lake Havasu residents through dependable workmanship and strong community relationships.

"Joining Ambient Edge is a natural next step for us," said Tony Youngman, General Manager of Fayette. "For over 25 years, we've proudly served our community with dependable heating and cooling solutions. This partnership allows us to continue that tradition of excellence while expanding our services to include plumbing-giving our customers even more ways to experience the quality and care they've come to trust."

For more than two decades, Ambient Edge has been dedicated to serving Mohave County with expert service, professionalism, and highly trained technicians backed by industry-leading warranties. Known for reliability and transparency, Ambient Edge ensures every customer receives outstanding support from the first call to the final follow-up.

"Tony and the team at Fayette have built a remarkable reputation over the past 25 years-rooted in integrity, quality, and a genuine commitment to their customers," said Steve Lewis, General Manager at Ambient Edge. "Those same values are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we're expanding our ability to serve more homeowners while continuing the legacy of trusted, local service that defines both of our companies."

The combined teams are poised to deliver unmatched comfort, reliability, and care to homes and businesses across the region. To learn more about Ambient Edge or to book your service online, go to ambientedge.com .

About Ambient Edge Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Refrigeration

Ambient Edge has been serving Mohave County for over 20 years, providing expert repair, installation, and maintenance for HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration systems for both residential and commercial customers. With a customer-first approach, highly trained technicians, and a commitment to doing things right the first time, Ambient Edge continues to redefine what it means to deliver true comfort at home. Learn more at ambientedge.com .

SOURCE: Ambient Edge

