AeroGuard Flight Training Center Partners With U.S. Air Force to Train Future Pilots

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / AeroGuard Flight Training Center, a leading provider of flight training with over 25 years' experience training professional pilots, is excited to announce a new program with the United States Air Force to provide high-quality training for its student pilots. Through this agreement, AeroGuard will provide the initial flight training for Air Force pilots, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and experience necessary to advance to the next phase of their military aviation careers.

Air Force Pilots will train at AeroGuard's headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, where they will receive their initial flight training, obtaining their Private Pilot License with Instrument and Multi Engine Ratings. AeroGuard integrates high-quality flight training into every stage of the program, ensuring a smooth transition for pilots to advance to the next phase of their career preparation.

AeroGuard's Phoenix, Arizona, campus offers an unparalleled training environment, providing Air Force pilots with 45,000 square feet of campus, over 360 flying days a year, diverse airspace, large standardized fleet, experienced instructors, and expansive practice areas. This ideal flight training environment provides cadets with well-rounded flight experience, instilling the skills they need to become high-quality and confident pilots.

Joel Davidson, AeroGuard CEO, shared, "AeroGuard is honored and proud to support the United States Air Force in developing its future pilots. Through this partnership, AeroGuard will provide our expertise in initial pilot training for aspiring professional aviators, while the Air Force will receive well-trained pilots fully prepared for their future military roles. Our commitment to safety, excellence, and the highest-quality pilot training seamlessly aligns with the Air Force's mission, and we look forward to training their student pilots."

As a leading flight training provider for airlines and universities across the globe, Air Force pilots at AeroGuard will train in a structured and professional environment, joining future airline pilots from world-leading airlines such as Cathay Pacific, Air New Zealand, and Air India, as well as hundreds of U.S. students training for their own future careers.

The first class of Air Force Officers is set to start flight training at the end of this month. AeroGuard looks forward to welcoming these officers to campus and preparing them as they grow into successful, skilled, and fully capable pilots for the United States Air Force.

