Climate First Bank Finances Two Battery Energy Storage Systems on Virginia's Eastern Shore

Projects will support 20MWs of renewable power and 80MWhs of storage - boosting grid resilience and community sustainability.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Climate First Bank ( www.climatefirstbank.com ), the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital-forward community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced it had financed two, utility-scale battery energy storage systems - delivering a total of 20MWs of power and 80MWhs of storage - along Virginia's eastern shore.

Developed by Patterson Enterprises in partnership with battery manufacturer, Great Power; the investment will provide a major boost to the region's grid resilience and community sustainability in the towns of Exmore and Tasley.

The projects support Virginia's Clean Economy Act goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050?and monetizes through energy arbitrage, storing electricity when supply is abundant and releasing it during peak demand.?

Chris Cucci, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer at Climate First Bank, said "These projects mark a significant milestone in sustainable infrastructure in the region - stabilizing energy costs, supporting local investment, and advancing clean energy goals. We remain committed to financing climate-resilient infrastructure that benefits communities economically and environmentally and are proud to support reliable energy for the Eastern Shore."

Harold Patterson, CEO of Patterson Enterprises, said "In all our years of doing business, we have never been involved in projects more important-or more exciting-than those in battery energy storage. The U.S. electric grid needs energy storage now more than ever, and that need will only intensify as industries evolve and power consumption rises to meet growing demand. We are deeply passionate about the work we're doing and are proud to partner with a forward-thinking institution like Climate First Bank, which shares our commitment to a sustainable energy future."

"We're proud of this deployment as we continue working toward a more resilient and affordable energy future," said Evan Bierman, President of Great Power.

NEW BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN VIRGINIA

Grid Reliability: Helps prevent blackouts and brownouts during peak usage?

Cost Stabilization: Reduces electricity rate volatility for residents and businesses

Local Revenue:

Voluntary donations to localities and local charitable organizations totaling $200,000.

Annual revenue share of $1,400 for governing authority per MW at each participating site.

Increased real estate and business tax revenues?

Local Investment: The projects are built near A&N Electric Cooperative substations in Exmore and Tasley.

Battery Technology: The projects include lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, known for their safety and environmental performance, and include modular steel containers for fire safety and system isolation.

Climate First Bank continues to lead in mission-driven finance, supporting projects that align with environmental stewardship and community prosperity.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital-forward community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-profits, B Corps, and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits, and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here . Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com .

