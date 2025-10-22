M42 Announces Agreement to Acquire Stake in U.S. Rare Earth and Precious Metals Company

Companies to Leverage Innovative AI Platform to Further Define Major Shovel-Ready Metals Resource, Poised to Become One of World's Largest Deposits

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority interest in a privately developed polymetallic metal resource company based in the Western U.S., specializing in precious, rare earth and critical metals. Initial production and positive cashflow is anticipated within 12 months.

This investment presents the opportunity to leverage M42's successful Transformational AI platform to non-invasively locate and further define the resource company's shovel-ready metals deposit. Both companies believe that the current NI43-101 Measured Resource Report, which is expected to be upgraded to a Probable Reserve Report based on retesting of assay results using more accurate methods, could reflect one of the world's largest precious, critical and rare earth element deposits.

"As the global race to secure critical and rare earth elements intensifies, we are thrilled to have found a domestic partner with a world-class resource right here on American soil-where we can apply our AI platform to further define and advance the understanding of these strategic assets," said Michael Sandoval, Chief Scientist of M42. "By reducing reliance on foreign supply chains, this initiative directly supports American national security while positioning the United States to remain competitive in the global race for technological and economic leadership in the 21st century."

"This investment and partnership with M42 AI in our company strengthens U.S. capacity to secure critical minerals and rare earths-resources that are indispensable to defense systems, advanced semiconductors, renewable energy, and next-generation technologies." said the spokesperson for the private resource company. "We look forward to working with the team at M42 AI to utilize their AI platform to advance our project."

The private American company has been developing their world class mine site for over 6 years and is expected to start profitable production within 12 months. In addition to producing precious metals, it is expected to mine significant grades/amounts of key critical and rare earth metals, some of which are either not produced in the US or whose supplies are imported from politically unappealing parts of the world. The management team is comprised of experienced mining and corporate developmental individuals who have successfully built this unconventional project from its inception. Ultimately, the elements contained in this discovery, will enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern U.S. economy, including semiconductors, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace.

The agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent and is expected to close before the end of the year.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the services provided by M42 and the private resource company and the consummation of the agreement, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

