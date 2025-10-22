Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 18:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DP World: Listen Now: Smarter, Safer, Stronger: How AI Is Redefining Global Supply Chains

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / DP World and Supply Chain Dive's studioID unveil new insights on how artificial intelligence is reshaping logistics for efficiency, resilience, and sustainability - now available in a new podcast episode.

As supply chains around the world adapt to new realities of disruption, decarbonization, and digitalization, one technology is standing out as a catalyst for progress: artificial intelligence (AI).

DP World and Supply Chain Dive have released a new report, Smarter, Safer, Stronger: How AI Can Transform the Global Supply Chain, exploring how AI is transforming the movement of goods worldwide. The report - and a companion podcast episode - spotlight how forward-thinking logistics leaders are leveraging data-driven insights to unlock operational efficiency and build more sustainable trade networks.

Listen now: Listen to the podcast
Read the report: Download the full report

Smarter Supply Chains Through AI

The report finds that three out of four logistics leaders are already adopting AI to improve forecasting, reduce costs, and strengthen their resilience against disruption. From route optimization to predictive maintenance, AI is fast becoming essential for efficiency and competitiveness.

At DP World, these innovations are already taking shape through its proprietary logistics platform, CARGOES Flow, which uses predictive analytics and automation to enhance supply chain visibility and operational precision. This technology not only improves performance - it advances DP World's broader sustainability commitments under the Our World, Our Future strategy, supporting the company's path toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

Insights from the Report

The podcast episode unpacks the key findings from the Supply Chain Dive report, offering practical examples of how AI is reshaping trade and logistics today:

  • Smarter Operations: Leveraging AI to forecast demand, optimize equipment use, and streamline port operations.

  • Sustainability in Action: Using data intelligence to cut fuel consumption, reduce emissions, and minimize waste.

  • Resilient Networks: Harnessing predictive analytics to mitigate risk and ensure supply chain continuity.

These insights reveal how digital transformation is helping logistics providers not only adapt to disruption, but turn it into a competitive advantage.

The Road Ahead

As AI continues to evolve, its impact on logistics will only deepen - connecting every part of the supply chain, from ports and terminals to last-mile delivery. Through innovation and collaboration, DP World is helping to shape a future where global trade flows smarter, faster, and greener.

Explore more insights: Download the full report
Listen to the podcast: Watch here


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/listen-now-smarter-safer-stronger-how-ai-is-redefining-global-su-1090688

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
