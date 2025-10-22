New deployments tackle data center power crisis, reduce energy spend and enable secure, domestic AI infrastructure in three major markets

SambaNova, a next-gen AI infrastructure leader, today announces three breakthrough sovereign AI agreements with partners in Australia (SCX), Europe (Infercom), and the United Kingdom (Argyll), establishing the most energy-efficient, and compliant AI inference clouds for their respective regions. As the world races to scale AI and tokens per watt are at the forefront of leaders' minds, these deployments will solve one of the most pressing challenges in technology: deploying high performance and efficient AI in low power environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022464116/en/

"These partnerships across three continents represent a fundamental shift in how the world approaches AI sovereignty, sustainability, and security," stated Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova. "In a year when AI has pushed both policy and power grids to their limits, SambaNova is delivering a new kind of AI cloud: one that's private, governed locally, and radically more energy-efficient."

"These partnerships across three continents represent a fundamental shift in how the world approaches AI sovereignty, sustainability, and security," stated Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova. "In a year when AI has pushed both policy and power grids to their limits, SambaNova is delivering a new kind of AI cloud: one that's private, governed locally, and radically more energy-efficient."

The three partnerships have been signed at a pivotal moment. AI inference is overtaking training as the dominant AI workload in the world, consuming increasing amounts of global power at a rapid rate: "We chose SambaManaged because it can be deployed to ~90 days and is simply the most efficient platform for our workloads," said David Keane, CEO of SCX. "Traditional GPU-based systems can draw up to 120kW per rack, straining infrastructure and budgets. In contrast, SambaNova's SN40L systems consume just 10kW per rack eliminating the need for liquid cooling, power upgrades and cutting our operational costs dramatically."

THREE DEALS. ONE GLOBAL STANDARD FOR EFFICIENT AI.

Australia: SCX

Launching the country's first ASIC-based sovereign AI cloud, SCX will deliver onshore AI services powered entirely by renewable energy. Built in partnership with SambaNova, the platform offers 10x lower inference energy costs, seamless compliance with national regulations, and resilient performance for public sector and enterprise customers.

"For too long, Australian organizations have had to choose between performance and sovereignty," stated Keane. "Now they don't have to. We're proud to offer a world-class AI backbone built in Australia, for Australia that's green, secure, and ready for the future."

United Kingdom: Argyll

Argyll is launching the UK's first containerized sovereign inference cloud, powered entirely by wind, solar, and wave energy. Running SambaNova's air-cooled SN40L systems, this new infrastructure is fully aligned with the UK's national energy and data sovereignty strategy.

"By working together with SambaNova and our strategic partners, we're delivering a pioneering inference cloud powered entirely by renewable energy. It meets the highest standards of data protection, compliance, and operational efficiency, fully aligned with the UK's AI strategy," said Peter Griffiths, Executive Chairman at Argyll. "This initiative gives British enterprises the ability to innovate responsibly and securely within our own borders."

Europe: Infercom

Infercom is launching Germany's first Inference platform, providing fully EU-compliant, GDPR-safe AI infrastructure for startups, enterprises, and government agencies. Powered by SambaNova, the platform enables innovation at scale, while keeping sensitive data within European borders and slashing energy use.

"At Infercom, we believe that trust is the foundation of the next wave of AI innovation. Through our strategic partnership with SambaNova, we're advancing sovereignty, compliance, and efficiency ensuring our clients and partners across Europe benefit from AI solutions that respect privacy, meet European standards, and drive sustainable growth," said Altug Eker, CEO of Infercom.

SCALING AI WITHOUT BREAKING THE GRID

Global AI adoption is outpacing the physical infrastructure needed to support it. Peter Rutten, Vice-President Performance Intensive Computing at analyst firm IDC noted: "You could say that AI infrastructure is in its incandescent phase; meanwhile companies like SambaNova have just invented LED technology. It's just a matter of time for the market to realize the enormous cost savings."

SambaNova's Reconfigurable Dataflow Unit (RDU) chip enables high-throughput inference at a fraction of the cost and energy of legacy GPUs, allowing governments and enterprises to scale AI responsibly, without overhauling existing infrastructure or compromising on sovereignty. Clients and partners interested in deploying sovereign, energy-efficient AI with industry-leading compliance can learn more at sambanova.ai or contact press@sambanova.ai.

About SambaNova

SambaNova enables enterprises to rapidly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova was founded in 2017 by industry veterans from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. The company is backed by top-tier investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, and Celesta.

For more information, visit sambanova.ai or contact info@sambanova.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022464116/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

SambaNova: Virginia Jamieson, virginia.jamieson@sambanova.ai, 650-279-8619