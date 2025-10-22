Anzeige
Hybrid Software Group reports Q3 revenue up 16% and operating profit up 200% from last year

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP REPORTS Q3 REVENUE UP 16% AND OPERATING PROFIT UP 200% FROM LAST YEAR

Cambridge (UK) 22 October 2025 (18.00 CEST) - Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) provides a trading update for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. This information is unaudited.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2025:

  • Revenue for the period was €13.42 million (2024: €11.57 million)
  • EBITDA for the period was €3.52 million, or 26% of revenue (2024: €2.01 million, 17% of revenue)
  • Operating result for the period was €2.53 million, or 19% of revenue (2024: €0.75 million, 6% of revenue)
  • Adjusted operating result for the period was €2.13 million, or 16% of revenue (2024: €0.70 million, 6% of revenue)

For the nine months ended 30 September 2025:

  • Revenue for the period was €40.01 million (2024: €38.49 million)
  • EBITDA for the period was €8.96 million, or 22% of revenue (2024: €8.50 million, 22% of revenue)
  • Operating result for the period was €6.02 million, or 15% of revenue (2024: €4.87 million, 13% of revenue)
  • Adjusted operating result for the period was €6.08 million, or 15% of revenue (2024: €5.08 million, 13% of revenue)

In the third quarter, we made two acquisitions, in line with our strategy to acquire businesses which extend our core competence in packaging software, and to increase our footprint in Artificial Intelligence (AI). In August we acquired Hybrid Software Brandz NV, the technology supplier of the Artflow product suite which is used by FMCG companies and other brands for management of their packaging artwork. And at Labelexpo Europe last month we closed the acquisition of Conics, a software development and consultancy firm for the printing and packaging industry based in Ypres, Belgium. Their experience in AI and in successfully delivering complex projects is a perfect complement to our existing expertise and is increasingly requested by printers and brands.

CEO Mike Rottenborn comments, "The group delivered a very strong performance in Q3, with growth in each of our operating segments. Q3 is normally our slowest quarter but the Labelexpo show which took place in Barcelona last month powered strong sales throughout the quarter, with both July and September breaking monthly sales records in Enterprise Software which were set before the COVID-19 pandemic. It's encouraging to see the rapid growth of our new products, SmartDFE and Mako Apex, resulting already in a more diversified revenue stream and more options for our OEM customers in the industrial printing space.

On a group basis, increased sales coupled with continued vigilance on expenses led the consolidated adjusted operating profit to increase by 20% for the first nine-months compared to 2024, from 13% of revenue to 15% of revenue. Our net cash position increased by €2.0 million during Q3, with €13.2 million cash on hand at the end of the quarter."

Financial highlights by segment for the nine months ended 30 September 2025

The following tables provide unaudited information about revenue from external customers, EBITDA, operating result and adjusted operating result for the Group's operating segments for the current and previous financial years.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2025:

In millions of euros (unaudited)Enterprise SoftwarePrinthead SolutionsPrinting SoftwareGroupTotal
Revenue from external customers6.483.323.62-13.42
Segment EBITDA1.750.870.94(0.04)3.52
as a % of revenue27%26%26%-26%
Segment Operating result1.390.690.47(0.02)2.53
as a % of revenue21%21%13%-19%
Segment Adjusted operating result1.130.600.57(0.17)2.13
as a % of revenue17%18%16%-16%


For the quarter ended 30 September 2024:

In millions of euros (unaudited)Enterprise SoftwarePrinthead SolutionsPrinting SoftwareGroupTotal
Revenue from external customers5.623.172.78-11.57
Segment EBITDA1.020.710.69(0.41)2.01
as a % of revenue18%22%25%-17%
Segment Operating result0.580.560.02(0.41)0.75
as a % of revenue10%18%0%-6%
Segment Adjusted operating result0.580.52(0.15)(0.25)0.70
as a % of revenue10%16%(1%)-6%


For the nine months ended 30 September 2025:

In millions of euros (unaudited)Enterprise SoftwarePrinthead SolutionsPrinting SoftwareGroupTotal
Revenue from external customers19.109.7911.12-40.01
Segment EBITDA4.012.182.87(0.10)8.96
as a % of revenue21%22%26%-22%
Segment Operating result3.141.701.23(0.05)6.02
as a % of revenue16%17%11%-15%
Segment Adjusted operating result2.641.502.32(0.38)6.08
as a % of revenue14%15%21%-15%


For the nine months ended 30 September 2024:

In millions of euros (unaudited)Enterprise SoftwarePrinthead SolutionsPrinting SoftwareGroupTotal
Revenue from external customers17.409.1311.96-38.49
Segment EBITDA3.361.704.34(0.90)8.50
as a % of revenue19%19%36%-22%
Segment Operating result2.031.212.53(0.90)4.87
as a % of revenue12%13%21%-13%
Segment Adjusted operating result1.961.003.04(0.92)5.08
as a % of revenue11%11%25%-13%

For more information about the Group's operating segments, refer to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024, which is available from: https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/financial-reports.

EBITDA is calculated by adding back interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to net profit.

Adjusted operating result is calculated starting from IFRS reported operating (loss)/profit from continuing operations and deducting other expenses and capitalised development expenses, and adding back other income, amortisation of acquired intangibles and capitalised development expenses and other non-recurring items in nature.

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of software and electronics for labels & packaging and industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet, pre-press workflow developer Xitron, and integration specialist Conics.

Contacts

Floris De RuyckJoachim Van Hemelen
Legal Counsel & Investor Relations OfficerChief Financial Officer
Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.groupEmail: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
