Private Issuance Reserved for Current Directors

of ODIOT SA Share Warrants

Paris, October 22, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces the investment of its current directors in share warrants ("Bons de Souscription d'Actions" - BSA).

As a reminder, the Combined General Meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2025, under its eighth resolution, delegated authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance, in favor of the current directors, of share warrants of the company. The General Meeting determined the characteristics of these warrants, notably their (i) subscription price, which must be at least equal to 10% of the company's share closing price on Euronext Access (or any other market in the event of transfer) on the day before the Board of Directors' decision, and (ii) exercise price, which must be at least equal to 110% of the closing price of the company's share on Euronext Access (or any other market in the event of transfer) on the day before the Board of Directors' decision.

Pursuant to this authorization, the company's Board of Directors, at its meeting on September 12, 2025, approved the principle of issuing a maximum of 33,259 share warrants (BSA) at a subscription price of €3.60 and an exercise price of €39.60. The subscription period for these warrants ran from September 12 to September 16, 2025.

At its meeting on October 22, 2025, the Board of Directors recorded the subscription of all 33,259 warrants by three company directors. These warrants will entitle the directors to subscribe to a maximum of 33,259 new shares of the company for a period of five years from October 22, 2025, at a price of €39.60 per share.

This issuance demonstrates the directors' confidence in the revival of the ODIOT brand, as they have invested €119,732 in acquiring these warrants and have committed to invest €1,317,056 in the acquisition of the corresponding shares.

All the characteristics of these warrants can be found in the appendix to the minutes of the General Meeting of May 22, 2025, available on the company's website at:

https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the holding company controlling ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious silversmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and European courts, ODIOT possesses exceptional know-how in the creation of decorative masterpieces and cutlery crafted from precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, silver-gilt, and gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZ2dYZubZ2mZnZ5tYpaYaWRom21qk2HFZZLLxmOamMyYbm5pxmaVbZmVZnJlnGlm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94740-20251022_pr-odiotsa-bsa-en.pdf