Peloza Spine: Spine Surgeon Dr. John Peloza Shared Insights on Leading a Single-Specialty ASC at Becker's 31st Annual Meeting

Founder of Peloza Spine joined national healthcare leaders to discuss physician-led innovation and operational excellence in orthopedic ambulatory surgery centers.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / John H. Peloza, MD, founder of Peloza Spine in Chesterfield, Missouri, was among the featured speakers at the Becker's 31st Annual ASC Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, which took place October 16-18, 2025, at the Swissôtel Chicago. Dr. Peloza joined a distinguished panel of orthopedic leaders in the session titled "How to Lead a Single-Specialty Orthopedic ASC."

The discussion examined how single-specialty orthopedic ASCs have evolved beyond efficiency to become strategic hubs for growth, innovation, and physician alignment. Panelists shared insights on expanding complex case capabilities, navigating payer friction, optimizing the patient journey, and adopting technology to strengthen outcomes and sustainability.

Drawing on his experience advancing motion-preserving spine surgery, Dr. Peloza described how surgical innovation and ASC operations needed to evolve together. He noted that the same principles driving efficiency such as team coordination, patient education, and outcome tracking were essential to supporting advanced spine procedures in an outpatient environment.

"The ASC model has redefined how we deliver orthopedic and spine care," said Dr. Peloza. "When physicians lead these centers, we can make nimble, data-informed decisions that enhance outcomes, expand access, and align care directly with patient needs. For spine, that means investing in teams, workflows, and technology that make motion-preserving and minimally invasive procedures truly feasible in an outpatient setting."

Joining Dr. Peloza on the panel were LoAnn Vande Leest, RN, MBA-H, CNOR, CASC, Executive Director of The Orthopaedic Surgery Center; Dave Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of OrthoNY; and Jonathan Brown, MD, Board Member of U.S. Orthopaedic Partners and Orthopedic Surgeon at Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists. The session was moderated by Kelly Gooch, Senior Editor and Enterprise Lead at Becker's Healthcare.

Becker's 31st Annual ASC Meeting brought together more than 4,000 surgery center and hospital leaders from across the United States to discuss the most pressing trends in healthcare business and operations. Sessions covered topics ranging from payer contracting and technology adoption to physician alignment and value-based care. For more information about the event, visit https://conferences.beckershospitalreview.com/31st_Annual_ASC_Meeting_2025 .

Dr. Peloza is available for interviews to discuss physician-led ASC models, motion preservation spine surgery, and the future of outpatient orthopedic care.

About Dr. John Peloza

Dr. John Peloza is a nationally recognized orthopedic spine surgeon with more than three decades of experience advancing motion preservation, minimally invasive spine surgery, and biologic disc repair. A prolific clinical researcher and innovator, he has served as principal investigator in 10 FDA-regulated trials and over two dozen randomized trials. Dr. Peloza holds 16 patents in spinal device and procedural technologies. Dr. Peloza is widely regarded as a pioneer in artificial disc replacement and has trained hundreds of surgeons in motion-preserving techniques. His work integrates clinical precision with a deep commitment to improving outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders.

About Peloza Spine

Peloza Spine is a specialty spine care center located within Midwest Orthopedic and Spine Specialists in Missouri, founded by Dr. John Peloza. The practice is dedicated to advancing the next generation of spinal care through a patient-centric approach that emphasizes motion preservation, surgical precision, and biologic disc regeneration. Peloza Spine provides comprehensive diagnostic services, non-operative solutions, and a full range of surgical options - including artificial disc replacement, fusion revision, and minimally invasive procedures. With a focus on restoring function and avoiding unnecessary fusion, Peloza Spine helps patients regain motion, reduce pain, and return to active living.

